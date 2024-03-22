Johnnie Tennis returns to MIAC Play on Saturday at St. Scholastica





Saint John's tennis returns to court and conference play with a 4 p.m. match against St. Scholastica on Saturday, March 23 at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club in Virginia. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's (1-5, 1-0 MIAC) suffered five losses during spring break to the Orlando area March 4-8: 7-0 vs. Division I North Carolina A&T, 5-4 vs. Allegheny (Pa.), 6 -1 to Division II Cedarville (Ohio), 8-1 to Wheaton (Ill.) and 5-4 to Ursinus (Pa.). HEAVY COMPETITION: As of March 21, the Johnnies' five opponents in Florida had a combined record of 40-16 (49-20 so far this season if you include Hamline's 9-4). -North Carolina A&T: 11-1

-Allegheny: 5-4

-Cedarville: 10-7

-Wheaton (Ill.): 7-3

-Ursine: 7-1 A LOOK AT THE SAINTS: St. Scholastica (7-7, 4-1 MIAC) went 2-3 at Florida on March 8-13. CSS returns 10 from last year's team, which finished 12-8 overall and 6-3 in MIAC play, including four All-MIAC honors. A pair of Australians, junior Jonas Abeleda and sophomore Eamon Gerrard-Stace, play at No. 1 (4-8, 3-2 MIAC) and 2 singles (1-8, 1-4 MIAC), respectively, and also combine to play No. 1 to play doubles (4-8, 2-3 MIAC). The duo was All-MIAC in both competitions last season. Sophomore Julius Tabrizi was also All-MIAC in both seasons last season and is 3-3 (3-1 MIAC) in singles and 7-3 (2-2 MIAC) in doubles so far this season. Sophomore Jack Onkka was All-MIAC in doubles a year ago and is 93 (3-0 MIAC) in 2024. Freshman Dane Patten currently leads the team with a 10-4 (4-1 MIAC) record in singles. LAST SEASON: SJU opened the 2023 season with a 9-0 loss to St. Scholastica, but rebounded nine weeks later with a 6-3 victory over the Saints in the MIAC quarterfinals. St. Scholastica 9, at Saint John's 0 February 18, 2023 The Johnnies dropped two singles matches via super-breaker and two of the three doubles matches were decided by three points or less in Sartell. Peyton Fischer '23 won his first set at No. 2 singles 6-3, but dropped the second (7-5) and fell in the super-breaker (10-4). Senior Daniel Perez (Quito, Ecuador) bounced back from a 6-4 defeat in his first set at No. 4 with a 6-2 win in the second, but lost in a nail-biting 10-8 scoreline in the super-breaker. Will Visser '23 and senior Mason Meijer (Bloomington, Minn./Jefferson) suffered a narrow 8-6 loss at No. 3 doubles and the duo Hunter Fischer '23 and Will McDowell '23 was dismissed with an 8-5 score at #1. Saint John's 6, at St. Scholastica 3 April 25, 2023 (MIAC Quarterfinals) Fifth-seeded SJU opened the MIAC Men's Tennis Playoffs with a 6-3 loss to fourth-seeded St. Scholastica in Duluth. SJU won all three doubles matches and won three singles matches with a third-set tiebreaker in the win. The doubles tandems of McDowell and senior Ian Aadland and senior P. Fischer/junior Ryan Wil (Northfield, Minn.) won by 8-5 scores at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, while H. Fischer and W. Fischer posted a narrow 8-6 win at No. 3. CSS got on the board with a win at No. 5 singles, but P. Fischer made it 4-1 with a win at No. 2: 6-3, 0-6, 6-1. McDowell earned the postseason victory by winning his match at No. 1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-4. H. Fischer recorded the Johnnies' sixth victory at No. 4: 6-3, 4-6, 10-5. The third set tiebreak was played to 10 points after the team match was decided. SERIES HISTORY: SJU is 29-4 against St. Scholastica since 1981, including wins in 15 of the last 18 meetings (a 1-1 record at Virginia, Minnesota). Last year's season-opening loss was SJU's first loss to the Saints at home.

