Chris Simon's family believes he died of CTE. The NHL needs to wake up.

The NHL loves its players and the positive things they bring to the league: good publicity, big money, sponsors and fans. The league profits directly from its players and what they do on the ice, including the ever-popular fights involving grown men punching each other in the face and bone-crushing blows that can smash players' heads into the glass.

What happens when not one, not two, but countless players die young, years after entertaining NHL fans night after night?

What happens next? What happens if a player gets a concussion from hitting his head one too many times, and then gets another concussion a few weeks later? What happens when not one, not two, but countless players die young, years after entertaining NHL fans night after night? A 2023 study published in JAMA found that "NHL enforcers with 50 or more career fights or 3 or more penalty minutes per game died 10 years earlier and more often from drug overdose and suicide compared to the controls of aging NHL players."

The NHL sits back and shrugs, as if to say, “Too bad, but not our problem.”

But it's the league's problem, and the league needs to be held responsible for what might happen to its players.

Former NHL enforcer Chris Simon's recent death by suicide at age 52, his family believes, is yet another heartbreaking example of the impact chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) has had on professional hockey players. However, the NHL continues to maintain that there is no link between playing in the league and CTE.

Although it has not been confirmed that Simon is suffering from CTE, a condition that can only be diagnosed posthumously, his family believes he struggled mightily out of the situation. Simon played for eight teams in the NHL from 1992 to 2008. His physical playing style was the star of the show. In 782 games he scored 1,824 penalty minutes and 111 fights.

Other former NHL enforcers and even non-enforcers were found to have had CTE. However, the NHL and its leaders have refused to acknowledge their responsibility in the matter. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has done that repeatedly denied that there is any evidence of a link between playing in the NHL and having CTE and has insisted that the league has made strides to make the game as safe as possible. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly continues to question the science Linking CTE to repeated blows to the head.

Bettman, in response to Simon's death, did not address his family's claim that he had CTE.

Chris's death is tragic. It is pathetic,” He said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. And you know, on all these things, we're waiting to see what the medical experts tell us.

The Alzheimers Association explains that CTE is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repetitive traumatic brain injuries, including concussions and repetitive blows to the head. Those most at risk for CTE are athletes who play contact sports and military veterans, likely because of their increased risk of repeated blows to the head.

Derek Boogaard, an NHL enforcer who played for the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers, was posthumously diagnosed with CTE after he died of a drug and alcohol overdose at the age of 28. Boogaard was involved in 66 fights over six NHL seasons, plus many more in the American Hockey League and junior hockey before that.

Steve Montador suffered at least 19 concussions during his 10-year career. He is recorded as having participated in 69 battles, and after dying suddenly at the age of 35, it turned out he had had CTE.

Non-enforcers who have had CTE include the Montreal Canadiens legend Henry Richard, who died in 2020 at the age of 84 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. There is also Stan Mikita, Bob Probert, Wade Belak, Rick Martin, Zarley Zalapski And Todd Ewen.

It's not just the NHL either. In 2017, a researcher at Boston University diagnosed CTE in the brains of four former junior hockey players, all of whom died by suicide before the age of 30. Belak and Ewen also died by suicide. Just a few studies There has been research into the link between CTE and suicide, which paints a complicated picture the connection between the degenerative brain disease, repetitive neurotrauma and concussionsdepression and suicide.

With what is known about CTE and its cause in repetitive traumatic brain injuries, it seems only logical that many NHL players would develop the disease, especially after playing a sport that often seems to glorify the forceful style of play. The Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada found CTE in the brains of 16 of the 17 NHL players it studied. While that may be a small sample size, that, combined with everything else we know, should be enough to effect change.

It's disturbing to hear NHL leaders question the science, as if they know better than, say, researchers at Boston University's Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine or the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

It's disturbing to hear NHL leaders question the science, as if they know better than, say, researchers at Boston University's Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine or the Concussion Legacy Foundation and UNITE Brain Bank. To be clear: the science is Relatively new CTE was first found in the brains of NFL players just 16 years ago. But the evidence is there, and it should be enough to convince almost anyone, unless of course you could be considered part of the problem.

Professional athletes generally struggle with depression, anxiety, substance abuse and chronic pain, but NHL players seem to have a specific problem, and many die young. But the NHL isn't advocating it. As unfortunate as it is disheartening, the league is also refusing to stand up for its current players. While the combat and compelling playstyle aren't the same as they were in the 1990s and early 2000s, they are certainly still glorified.

Look no further than 21-year-old New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe.

He made his NHL debut on February 18, fighting New York Islanders enforcer Matt Martin in his first match. Just six days later he fought again, this time against Philadelphia's Nicolas Deslauriers. The next night he dropped the gloves again. And then again two games later.

After Montador's family sued the NHL in 2015, the league argued that it was not responsible for the injuries or health problems Montador had.

Despite only making ten appearances, Rempe has quickly become a fan favorite from being a relatively unknown player one known throughout the league. He is known for his fights, because he puts his body and health on the line. Given what we know now about how enforcers before him have fared in their retirement years, we should be concerned about Rempe, and that includes the NHL.

To the Montadors family has sued the NHL in 2015, the league argued that it was not responsible for the injuries or health problems Montador had. The NHL said it has no duty to investigate head injuries, has no duty to inform its players of such investigations and has no duty not to promote violence. Montadors family renewed his wrongful death lawsuit against the competition in 2021, and the suit moved to state court in September 2022. The legal battle continues a possible test to come this summer.

Much of the same was said in a class-action concussion lawsuit in which more than 300 retired players sued the league, accusing it of failing to protect them from head injuries or warn them of the risks associated with them. That lawsuit was settled for $18.49 million, while the league earned $70.6 million in legal fees, without admitting any liability.

The NHL benefits directly from these players and the hits they give and receive; the union literally profits from their pain, and when they no longer benefit from it, it fails to acknowledge any responsibility and hangs aside. In the meantime, current players remain at risk and the league must do something about it.

Recognizing that someone can develop CTE from playing NHL hockey is the first step, but the NHL won't even do that. That is an insult to the memories of players like Montador and Boogaard. Several former players, including Chris Nilan And Daniel Carcillo, searching for answers and fighting this time, not on the ice, for their own health and well-being. But until the NHL and its leaders accept accountability, meaningful change cannot happen in the long term. Unfortunately, the leagues that voluntarily opt for change do not look promising.