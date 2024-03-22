Nine ways to boost your brand through culture and entertainment

Getty

If you're a company trying to enter a brand new market, it's crucial that you spend time getting to know the audience you want to serve. Biz development leaders must demonstrate their ability to connect authentically by actively listening and asking the right questions to help solve unmet pain points in their local community.

Below are nine experts Forbes Business Development Council provide tips for executives on how to use culture and entertainment to develop and expand their commercial brands into new markets they want to enter.

1. Participate in brand licensing partnerships

Brands must remain continually relevant to support audience growth and consumer buy-in, and there is no better way to do that than through the mechanism of brand licensing. Licensing is the leasing of intellectual property to a third party to expand product offerings beyond a brand's core competency, further develop the brand, and penetrate adjacent market categories. – Amanda Cioletti, Information markets

2. Create brand stories that match the cultural nuances of the market

Culture and entertainment are crucial in developing new markets. Maintain cultural sensitivity and care by understanding the nuances and preferences of the target market. This can include language, traditions and social norms which then influence messaging and strategy. This can also include creating brand stories that resonate with the market across different channels such as social media, video and other media platforms. – Richard Lindhorn, VivoAquatics Inc.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

3. Collaborate with influencers and community leaders

People love to be entertained, and everyone loves a cultural experience. Commercial brands can collaborate with influencers and community thought leaders in specific regions to create entertaining, eye-opening and memorable events that expand brand reach and create unfettered awareness. – Brandon Batchelor, ReadyCloud suite

4. Host intimate networking events

One of my favorite things to do is host live networking events with music and networking. What I've learned, however, is that you shouldn't let a big company do this for you. Instead, make it look more personal. It is simply a networking event for local individuals and not a sales pitch for companies. If you can shape it the right way and get the right guests and sponsors, it's usually a win-win for everyone. – David Strausser, Stellar One Advice

5. Plan an educational open day

Brand awareness is the key to our company. Starting with planning and promotion: regional technical roadshows are great when combined with a hockey games suite or a luxury table tennis club that evening. Office open houses with great technology partners providing an educational event while offering food trucks and cornhole is a home run! This drives culture, brand awareness and partnerships. – Angie Barnes, NAVCO

Forbes Business Development Council is an invite-only community for sales and biz developers. Am I eligible?

6. Create branded content with other organizations

Leaders can take different approaches. For example, they can collaborate with influencers or incorporate part of what is happening in society into the brand. Another way is to sponsor events or create branded content in collaboration with organizations or groups that are driving popular trends or movements. However, it is essential to ensure that the brand is always authentic. – Wayne Elsey, The Funds2Orgs group

7. Design limited editions with local artists, festivals or monuments

Design products that deeply reflect local culture, and that naturally attract attention and market themselves. If you don't have the time or bandwidth to develop an entirely new product line, you can release limited edition items with designs inspired by local artists, festivals or landmarks. Furthermore, collaborating with local artists and influencers for co-branding can enhance this effect. – Bryce Welker, The CPA Exam Guy

8. Focus on multi-touchpoint research

What you think works on the cultural front in your home area may not work at all in the new market you want to enter, so determining this is the first logical step. Of course, culture, entertainment and social branding have major advantages that mass advertisers have captured for a century. Multi-touchpoint research is also critical, as there are many examples of this backfire if not done properly. – Mustansir Paliwala, Zomara Group & EQUANS

9. Identify gaps and pain points in the market

To penetrate a new market, you need to understand the nuances of that market and identify gaps and pain points. Biz leaders can use culture and entertainment to tap into deep-seated mindsets and identities that customers identify with and want to associate with when developing commercial brands. Brands are an extension of cultural mindsets and identities. Use this intelligence in your strategy. – Archana Rao, Innovative solutions