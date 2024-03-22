Central Michigan University

At the NCAA Championships, everyone is good, most games are close, there is little room for error and emotions run high.

That was the case Thursday when three wrestlers from Central Michigan battled the best of the best at T-Mobile Center.

Two Chippewas, Alex Kramer And Johnny Lovett , stay alive after Day 1 of college wrestling's biggest tournament. The third Chippewa, Corbyn Munson dropped two games and was eliminated on Thursday.

Cramer (174 pounds) and Lovett (157) both went 1-1 on Thursday and are in the consolation bracket in their respective weight classes. From here on out, it's do or die for both as they need to win three straight games to earn All-America honors.

“You have to win tight games,” he said Tom Borelli , who is coaching his last tournament at CMU after a stellar 33-year career. “Every match will be exciting. On the back end (wrestling backs), every time you wrestle a match, you're wrestling a guy who lost in his last match.

“So a lot of it is psychological. If you can keep your head together and stay focused enough to win those close matches, you'll keep progressing and keep wrestling with another guy who just lost.”

Kramer, the 19e seed, will struggle 29e-posted Alex Faison from North Carolina State on Saturday. Lovett, the 26e seed at 157, will wrestle ninth-seeded Will Lewan of Michigan.

Cramer (23-8) opened the tournament on Thursday with a pin in 2:37 of 14e-seeded Gaven Sax from the state of North Dakota. It was Cramer's eleventh win in a row and all but two of the victories have come with bonus points.

Cramer then dropped a tough 2-1 decision to third-seeded Edmond Ruth of Illinois. Ruth defeated Cramer by technical fall 23-6 in a dual match earlier this season.

Thursday's game was decided after a third-period stoppage against Cramer. The one point awarded to Ruth broke a 1-1 draw.

“I thought Alex had the perfect plan,” Borrelli said. “If he had stopped the referee from getting involved in the match, who knows what would have happened. Maybe we get a takedown in overtime, maybe we beat him on a drive. His strategy and his game plan were great. Unfortunately the referee has got involved.”

Lovett (28-9) dropped a 1-0 decision to Ohio's Peyten Kellar, the No. 7 seed, in his opening match. He then recovered to defeat Purdue's Joey Blaze, 23rd seed, 4-1, with a takedown in sudden victory.

The victory was the 100e of Lovett's career. He is the 27e member of the Chippewas' 100-win club.

“All the games are very close,” Borrelli said. “If you've been here enough times, you understand that. It's rare that you break open a match, you have a sudden win or a draw, or it's a one-takedown match.

“That's the name of the game. If you can win those close matches, you'll do well in this tournament. Johnny, he took the majority of the shots in that match. He was close to two or three takedowns, but I didn't get any a few, and then he burst into sudden victory and was done.'

Munson, who was seeded fifteenthe, opened with an 11-4 loss to No. 18 Cody Bond of Appalachian State. He then fell to No. 31 Finn Solomon of Pittsburgh, 6-4. It was the last fight of Munson's career. He finished the season 26-7 and went 115-60 in his six-year career. His win total ranks eighth in program history.

“Corbyn has come a long way,” Borrelli said. “Most of our guys come from far away. He's done very well in our program. He's been a very good leader this year. I can't be disappointed in him. I'm sure he's disappointed in himself more than anything. participated.” quite difficult. He hasn't been the same since he got injured (late in the season). I don't want to make excuses for him, but he just wasn't right.”