Alec Stewart is stepping down as Surrey director of cricket





Without a doubt, this has been the most difficult decision of my career, but after careful consideration I will step down from my role as director of cricket at the end of this calendar year, Stewart said. The main reason for notifying the club at this time is to give them sufficient notice to find a suitable replacement. I have been fully committed to this job since November 2013 and it has been an honor and privilege to be part of the greatest cricket club in the world. However, it is not a job that you just leave on the floor, because it requires attention 24/7. As people may know, my wife has been battling cancer since 2013 and I want to give her and my family more of my time in the coming years than this job allows. I am incredibly proud of what has been achieved over the last eleven years, winning trophies and continuing to produce our own players through the talent pathway and supplying players for England. I will always be available to support the club in any way I can and would also consider other opportunities in and around the game that work for me and the family. From now until my last day at work, I guarantee that my commitment to the job and to the club will not diminish and I am fully focused on helping the team achieve greater success. Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy paid tribute to Stewart and said we cannot overestimate his impact on the club. Alec is one of the greatest players this club has ever seen and leaves an extraordinary legacy, Elworthy said. Alec's professionalism, work ethic and dedication to the club have led to success during his playing days and even more so as Director of Cricket. Thanks to his passion and dedication, the club is where it is today. Stewart has had the opportunity to leave Surrey in recent years for roles with England, including head coach in 2019 and director of cricket or selector in 2022, but he turned them down to stay with the county and be closer to his family.

