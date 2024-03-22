Sports
How Chaz Chambliss uses MMA training to help Georgia football's outside linebacker position
ATHENS There are a number of different ways you can work on improving as a player.
However, rarely do you choose an exercise that involves more violence than football.
Yet that is what Chaz Chambliss has done while practicing MMA.
“I have been cross training for the past three seasons,” Chambliss said. The coaches suggested it for hands and body positioning and stuff, and I really like it.
Chambliss has had no official fights, but he has considered it a career after his playing days came to an end. That or working in physiotherapy.
For now, Chambliss leads the outside linebacker room for Georgia. It's a young room after the transfers of Marvin Jones Jr., Darris Smith and CJ Madden.
So while the Bulldogs will rely on the likes of Damon Wilson, Sam MPemba and Quintavious Johnson, the Bulldogs will lean on veteran Chambliss.
“I think I had great leaders in front of me who taught me how to lead,” Chambliss said. Nolan, Beal, all those guys, they just taught me what it meant to be a leader in that room. You know, it's not necessarily just being overly controlling, but being someone that the guys can look to for advice, giving advice that they might not otherwise get and that comes with experience. You know, I'm just trying to take care of that room and hold everyone accountable to the standard of the room.
Teammates recognize that Chambliss has huge shoes to fill given Georgia's pedigree as an outside linebacker.
He holds that standard for his ability, Jalon Walker said of Chambliss. He does a great job of leading the room, doing a great job of holding the young guys accountable and holding everyone accountable for this team. He is a leader and face of our team. I'm happy to call him one of my brothers.
They are continually impressed with Chambliss' level of effort, as well as his thriving leadership skills.
Every time you go against him, you know you're getting the best of yourself, Oscar Delp said. Every time you go against him, he gives 100 percent. You have to be ready and bring everything every time you go. He's a really good player. He's a competitor and he doesn't like losing reps. You have to be ready every time you go against Chaz.
Chambliss started every game for Georgia last season, totaling 20 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception.
Georgia has gotten creative at the outside linebacker position, adding Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye to the position group this spring. Those three are all valuable as pass rushers, while Chambliss is at his best as a run defender.
I want to improve in the running game [with] my hands, said Chambliss. I tend to use my head when hitting blocks. You know, getting more separation because in some games I realized I would get caught in some tackles because I let them get into my chest before I pushed them out.
If Georgia's defense returns to the elite form of recent years, Chambliss knows he will have to improve. Getting into the octagon allows him to do that this offseason.
And the hope is that will help when he takes the field for the Bulldogs this fall.
Just training and just trying to transfer that into my game because there are several professionals who have done it, Chambliss said.
Chaz Chambliss talks about how MMA fighting helps him get better
