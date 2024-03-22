MSU vs. UM hockey in Big Ten finals on Saturday; Spartans see history

After capturing the program's first Big Ten regular-season title earlier this month, Michigan State's No. 5 hockey team has a chance to make more history Saturday night.

The Spartans can win their first Big Ten tournament championship with a win over rival Michigan at Munn Arena.

MSU (23-9-3) earned its spot in the finals by beating Ohio State 2-1 in last weekend's semifinals in East Lansing.

“(Ohio State) had a great run and got some momentum going in our building, but we were able to get the job done and earn a chance to play another home game,” MSU coach Adam Nightingale said. “We're looking forward to Michigan coming here. It'll be a great environment, with a special rivalry, and we'll be ready for the weekend.”

It will be the fifth time the two teams have met this season, with MSU having won three of the first four. The Wolverines defeated the Spartans 7-1 in the only matchup between the two at Munn Ice Arena, while MSU won twice at Yost Ice Arena and also in the “Duel in the D” at Little Caesars Arena.

“I think we took that first game to a level that it shouldn't be,” MSU defensive back Matt Basgall said. “It's supposed to be a rivalry but we overdid it in our heads. It was nervous and we weren't focused on our game. But for this year it's great to be on the right side of it. But it's a whole new season here on the way to the play-offs.”

Tenth-ranked Wolverines (21-13-3) reached the finals with an impressive 2-1 victory over No. 8 Minnesota in the semifinals last weekend.

Saturday's game pits the top two scoring offenses in the Big Ten against each other, as well as the conference's top two teams, statistically, on the power play. And there could be plenty of power play opportunities, as the Spartans and Wolverines are the two most penalized teams in the Big Ten.

But penalty killing is where MSU has had a clear advantage, ranking third in the Big Ten while Michigan ranks last in the league and 62nd out of 64 teams in the country.

Michigan scored four power-play goals in the teams' only game in Munn this season, as MSU totaled 99 penalty minutes on the season, including six misconducts, including a game misconduct by junior forward Tanner Kelly.

MSU will once again have to be on high alert in defending Big Ten Player of the Year Gavin Brindley, who leads Michigan with 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists), as well as All-Big Ten First Team members in forward Rutger McGroarty (16 goals ). , 35 assists) and defenseman Seamus Casey (seven goals, 37 assists).

“It's an exciting week. I think everyone here is excited, and playing (Michigan) adds something extra to it,” MSU sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart said. “We are super positive and already want to get through to the weekend. They are a good team and have proven that lately, so it will be a good test for us.”

Both teams are safely in the NCAA Tournament field, which will be announced Sunday evening. MSU is fifth in the Pairwise rankings, while the Wolverines are 10th. With a win, Spartans could potentially find their way into the No. 1 seed with some help from other results around the country.

Puck drop is Saturday at 8:00 PM and the game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

