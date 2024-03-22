Pirates beat Charlotte in Series Opener 4-1

Emma Jackson

went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a two-run homer in the first inning, to lift East Carolina past Charlotte 4-1 in the series opener on Friday at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Morgan Johnson And Taylor Woodring also added two goals for the Pirates (22-8, 1-6 AAC), who snapped their six-game losing streak with the win.

After a slow start in the first inning of the last three games, the Pirates flipped the script as Anna Sawyer hit a double to left center, followed by Jackson's blast, giving ECU an early 2-0 lead.

Charlotte would leave a runner in scoring position in the top of the second inning, but the Pirates would miss an opportunity to increase their lead, leaving a runner on third base in the bottom of the third.

Both teams would go three and out in the fourth frame, but the Pirates would increase their lead at a Appropriate joy RBI singled to score Johnson, giving ECU a 3-0 lead entering the sixth inning. Jackson would add the finishing touch with an RBI single at the plate Mary Kathryn Scott in the bottom of the sixth inning and Taylor apple would force Charlotte's last three batters into groundouts to end the game with runners on second and third base.

Apple (7-2) took the win with just one run allowed in seven innings of work.

Due to forecasted rain in the area, Saturday's game has been postponed and the Pirates and 49ers will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon on ESPN+.