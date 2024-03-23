Sports
Stingray's Jacob Hudson balances schoolwork; professional hockey | Small competitions
Practice had been over for almost 30 minutes and players from the South Carolina Stingrays were filtering out of the locker room, making lunch plans or hoping to snag a last-minute tee time.
Rookie forward Jacob Hudson didn't have time for a quick bite or 18 holes of golf. He had to go back to his apartment to get ready for a midterm exam.
The former St. Francis Xavier University standout is working on a bachelor's degree in accounting while transitioning from college to professional hockey.
It could make for some very busy days for Hudson.
There has been little downtime for Hudson since signing with South Carolina on March 11. Juggling a full teaching load and trying to pick up the nuances of a new system with the Stingrays doesn't leave much free time for Nova Scotia native Antigonish.
I was fortunate enough to get a waiver this semester so I could take the rest of my classes online, said Hudson, who will finish his spring semester in mid-April. My professors were great, they understand what I'm aiming for. Without the waiver, I wouldn't have been able to come to South Carolina. It can make for a few long days. I'm quite busy, but I'm not complaining, I'm doing what I love.
Hudson's transition from Canadian college hockey to the ECHL was almost seamless. Through four games, the 5-9, 175-pound winger is getting plenty of ice time and has four goals and an assist.
Hudson recorded his first professional hat trick on March 17 against Savannah in a 6–4 Stingrays win.
“Jacob is off to a really good start for us,” Stingrays coach Brenden Kotyk said. We haven't seen him get top six minutes, but that's the way things have turned out and Jacob has really taken advantage of his opportunity so far.
Jacobs is a bit undersized, but he isn't afraid to throw his body around. He brings some grit, he has good speed, a good shot and a very high hockey IQ.
Hudson first came onto the Stingrays radar through a family connection to the Stingrays organization. Hudson's uncle is former NHL winger Dennis Bonvie, who is now a scout for the Boston Bruins. Bonvie contacted former Stingrays head coach Jason Fitzsimmons, a scout for the Washington Capitals, to see if there might be a spot with the Stingrays for his cousin.
My uncle knows Fitzy quite well and that's how it started, Hudson said.
Hudson had many suitors, as about a dozen ECHL teams contacted him once his collegiate season was over.
“I came here looking for an opportunity to prove I can play in this league,” Hudson said. The Stingrays have a great relationship with the Capitals and (American League affiliate) Hershey and that was important to me. The city speaks for itself.
Making the move from college to the ECHL meant playing against bigger, stronger and more athletic players. It also means you play more games in fewer days. The average Canadian college season consists of fewer than 30 games, while an ECHL schedule includes 72 regular season games.
Despite playing major junior hockey for four seasons, Hudson said it will take him a few weeks to get used to playing so many games again.
“We played three games last weekend and it's been four or five years since I played a three-in-three,” Hudson said. I'm a little confused at the moment, but I know I'll get used to it pretty quickly.
The Stingrays face Orlando on March 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum. The two teams will compete for a playoff spot in the ECHL's South Division. The Solar Bears defeated the Stingrays 6-5 in overtime last week in a game that South Carolina led 5-1 entering the final period.
Every game is big, Kotyk said. It's two points, so the games in November are just as big as those in March. We played one of the best periods we played all season and then took our foot off the accelerator. This is a kind of redemption game for us. We have to play sixty minutes.
