Stingray's Jacob Hudson balances schoolwork; professional hockey | Small competitions

Practice had been over for almost 30 minutes and players from the South Carolina Stingrays were filtering out of the locker room, making lunch plans or hoping to snag a last-minute tee time.

Rookie forward Jacob Hudson didn't have time for a quick bite or 18 holes of golf. He had to go back to his apartment to get ready for a midterm exam.

The former St. Francis Xavier University standout is working on a bachelor's degree in accounting while transitioning from college to professional hockey.

It could make for some very busy days for Hudson.

There has been little downtime for Hudson since signing with South Carolina on March 11. Juggling a full teaching load and trying to pick up the nuances of a new system with the Stingrays doesn't leave much free time for Nova Scotia native Antigonish.

I was fortunate enough to get a waiver this semester so I could take the rest of my classes online, said Hudson, who will finish his spring semester in mid-April. My professors were great, they understand what I'm aiming for. Without the waiver, I wouldn't have been able to come to South Carolina. It can make for a few long days. I'm quite busy, but I'm not complaining, I'm doing what I love.

Hudson's transition from Canadian college hockey to the ECHL was almost seamless. Through four games, the 5-9, 175-pound winger is getting plenty of ice time and has four goals and an assist.

Hudson recorded his first professional hat trick on March 17 against Savannah in a 6–4 Stingrays win.

“Jacob is off to a really good start for us,” Stingrays coach Brenden Kotyk said. We haven't seen him get top six minutes, but that's the way things have turned out and Jacob has really taken advantage of his opportunity so far.

Jacobs is a bit undersized, but he isn't afraid to throw his body around. He brings some grit, he has good speed, a good shot and a very high hockey IQ.