Gymnastics set for Pac-12 Championships





TUCSON, Ariz. Arizona is scheduled to host the 2024 Pac-12 Championship on Saturday, March 23 in West Valley City, Utah. The GymCats are in Session 1 of the championship and will compete against Arizona State, Stanford and Washington. The meet starts at 12:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. On Sunday, Arizona scored a 196.875 in the quad meet at Illinois to place third. Missouri won the meet with a 197.600, Illinois was second with a 197.275 and Southeast Missouri State finished in fourth place with a 192.700. A complete preview of the Saturday meeting can be found below. ARIZONA TO COMPETE IN PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS:Arizona heads to West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, March 23 for the Pac-12 Championships. The GymCats will take on Stanford, Arizona State and Washington in Session 1. It will air on Pac-12 Network starting at 12:00 PM MST. Arizona heads to West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, March 23 for the Pac-12 Championships. The GymCats will take on Stanford, Arizona State and Washington in Session 1. It will air on Pac-12 Network starting at 12:00 PM MST. IN THE RANKINGS: After Week 11, Arizona sits at No. 22 overall in the Road to Nationals rankings. Safe: No. 32

Uneven bars: No. 31

Balance beam: No. 19

Floor exercise: #20 PAC-12 SPECIALIST OF THE WEEK:Senior Elena Deets was named Pac-12 Specialist of the Week after a career performance in Arizona's win over Washington. She earned a career-high 9.975 on beam to help the GymCats set the program record on the event with a 49.625. PAC-12 COACHES AWARD: Two GymCats earned Pac-12 Coaches' Choice this season – Alysen fears And Emma Strom . Fears earned the Pac-12 Coaches Choice award after going 8-for-8 in Arizona's pair of wins at the ESPN Collegiate Classic and against Sacramento State. She also won the all-around in both meets with scores of 39.250 at the ESPN Collegiate Classic and a career-high-tying 39.350 against Sac State.

Strom won the award after going 3-for-3 in Washington, including a career-high 9.925 to help Arizona set a program record on beam and beat the Huskies. ALL-PAC-12: Senior Malia Hargrove earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors on vault for the 2023 season. She finished the regular season seventh in the Pac-12 and 23rd nationally with a 9.905 NQS on vault. That was her first career All-Conference honor. FRESH FACES: The GymCats welcomed six freshmen to the team this season. Sophie Derr , Ainsley Greever , Haley Havenor , Sophia Maisel , Abigail Martin And Tirza wise are all freshmen. RECOGNIZABLE FACES:Arizona returns 15 gymnasts from last season. Among the 15 returners is a redshirt senior Malia Hargrove along with seven seniors, including highlights Jessica Castles And Caroline Harry . Juniors Alysen fears , Elizabeth LaRusso And Emily Muller also returns for Arizona after standout sophomore seasons. CAPTAINS 2024:The GymCats are led by Elena Deets , Caroline Harry And Bailey McCabe who will serve as team captain for the 2024 season. COACHING STAFF: The GymCats have a very experienced technical staff. Johannes Hof enters his sixth year as head coach and 26th year on staff in Tucson. Associate head coach Taylor Spears , the 2014 NCAA individual beam champion, is in her sixth season on the Arizona staff and has helped the beam team improve each year. Assistant coach Kylie Kratchwell is entering her second year with the GymCats. POLLEN PRE SEASON: Arizona was picked to finish eighth in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll. In the WGCA preseason poll, the GymCats were picked to finish 22nd. PRE-SEASON WATCHLIST: Junior Alysen fears and freshmen Abigail Martin were selected to represent Arizona on the Pac-12 Preseason Watch List for the 2024 season. Fears competed in every meet for Arizona last season and posted career-high marks on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor, including three straight meets with a career-best 9.925 on bars.

Entering her freshman year as a three-time national qualifier, Martin was a member of the USA Gymnastics Developmental National Team in 2021. In 2022, Martin placed third on bars and beam at the Texas state championship. She also finished in fifth place at the 2022 Nastia Liukin Cup. Martin placed third on beam at the 2023 Level 10 Championships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2024/3/22/gymnastics-set-for-pac-12-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos