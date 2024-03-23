Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, their new home ground.
The move to Mullanpur marks a historic moment for PBKS, who traditionally played their home matches at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Mullanpur Stadium is all set to make its IPL debut on Saturday, March 23, when PBKS take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in what promises to be an exciting match.
What is the capacity of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?
The capacity of Yadavindra Singh Stadium is 33,000.
How many IPL matches has the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium hosted?
The venue will host its first IPL match on March 23 when PBKS will host DC.
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mohali: Pitch Report
The pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. It may not be a 200+ wicket, but it should have enough carry and bounce to post a competitive total on the board after batting first.
