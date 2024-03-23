Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali: IPL records and fielding report, average scores, highest wicket-takers and run scorers before PBKS vs DC





Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, their new home ground.

The move to Mullanpur marks a historic moment for PBKS, who traditionally played their home matches at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Mullanpur Stadium is all set to make its IPL debut on Saturday, March 23, when PBKS take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in what promises to be an exciting match.

What is the capacity of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?

The capacity of Yadavindra Singh Stadium is 33,000.

How many IPL matches has the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium hosted?

The venue will host its first IPL match on March 23 when PBKS will host DC.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mohali: Pitch Report

The pitch offers something for both batters and bowlers. It may not be a 200+ wicket, but it should have enough carry and bounce to post a competitive total on the board after batting first.

What is the highest score of a team at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?

What is the lowest score of a team at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?

What is the average score at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?

What is the highest individual score at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium?

How many centuries have been scored at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in IPL?

What are the best bowling figures at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in IPL?

