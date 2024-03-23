Alabama Football: Kalen DeBoer speaks on QB, social media, recruiting

Happy Friday everyone. The top ten baseball team goes to Athens this weekend against Georgia, while softball host Virginia Tech.

Of course, the NCAA Tournament started yesterday. Both Alabama teams play today, starting with the women at 4:30 CT.

Below is how to watch the first round matchup between Alabama and Florida State: How to watch Date: March 22, 2024 Time: 4:30 PM CT TV channel: ESPN2

The men's team will be on TruTV at 6:35 p.m., which should be around the time the women wrap up their match. We'll talk more about that later.

The SEC Gymnastics Championships are this weekend and the Tide should be competitive.

The Crimson Tide (12-4-1, 3-3-1 SEC) will enter the SEC Championships as the No. 4 seed for the second straight season with a national qualifying score of 197.76. No. No. 1 LSU leads the field (198.125 NQS), followed by No. 2 Florida (197.905) and No. 3 Kentucky (197.81). The top four seeds meet in the second session, while the bottom four seeds (No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Missouri, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Georgia) meet in the first session. “We've always said it's a marathon, not a sprint, but now that we're here, you can see the finish line,” coach Ashley Johnston said. We were ready to go to New Orleans and get a chance to compete for a championship.

Good luck everyone.

Kalen DeBoer spoke to the media yesterday, and based on many of his comments, you can sense that we are living in a new world when it comes to Alabama football.

What you'll hear me talking to the quarterbacks about, and constantly reminding them, is completions, completions, completions, DeBoer said. And just let all those other guys work for you. A checkdown on the running back at some point, that's okay. According to DeBoer, this allows his coaches to call aggressive plays without forcing quarterbacks into bad situations. As the drive moves, it produces more controllable second and third distances, making the play callers less predictable. However, that doesn't mean Alabama will be ultra-conservative offensively. Many of the routes have the ability to make an alert throw or some sort of shot across the field, DeBoer said. But we're just trying to preach to our quarterbacks, find a way to get a completion.

DeBoer explained Thursday that he sees social media as a major problem for his program. Not just what the average fan [sees], but what the recruits and prospects looked at was what they like and what is attractive to them, he said. I'm just trying to show our program. Also to get our message across and make them understand what culture we are trying to build here, what all our resources are and who the people are who work here.

DeBoer on any issues with the quarterback's cadence, as Ryan Day suggested I guess I can only go by what we've done now, and we haven't had any problems with that. We use our cadence and it's the clap cadence. Jalen (Milroe), all the quarterbacks did a good job. I think, from what I see, we haven't really had any problems at all. DeBoer on what he learned about the recruiting process I don't think there is anything new. I just think our staff did a really good job. We had to play catch-up early on, just to build some relationships quickly. Obviously you have to identify first, and then kind of get into the game with some relationships. Our employees, both field staff and our recruitment staff, did a good job and were on the same page. It was really a challenge to get these guys here on campus, and once they get here and get to know everyone, it has led to success, as you've seen.

We'll see what the results look like on the field, but there's little doubt that this version of Alabama football will look more modern in almost every way. And Ryan Day is basically an idiot.

You can view DeBoer's entire press release below.

Offensive tackle is clearly one of the biggest concerns for 2024.

Nequil Bertrand is new to the group. The redshirt freshman transferred from Texas A&M, where he entered the class of 2023 as a three-star prospect. Wilkin Formby joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect out of Northridge. Last season he played three games, retaining his redshirt. I understand that there are many great players who have come before me and done exactly the same thing, Formby said AL.com for the Rose Bowl about playing sparingly in his first season. So I'm just following that blueprint that they have in the program about trusting the process and understanding that I have a great opportunity here in the future.

Formby has the right attitude. Once Proctor returns, you would assume he and Elijah Pritchett will be at the left tackle position, just like last year. Right tackle will be a struggle.

Finally, the SEC had an alarmingly bad day in the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State and South Carolina were handled quite easily by Michigan State and Oregon, respectively, and Kentucky became another first-round casualty. John Calipari's chair is red hot, but that was really a fluke. Oakland shot 15/31 from three-point range, including ten threes from this guy.

That man has shot the ball over 300 times this season, and fewer than 10 have gone inside the arc. Exciting times in Lexington this morning.

That's it for today. Nice weekend.

Roll tide.