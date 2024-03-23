Boston College advances to Hockey East title game





BOSTON Top-seeded and No. 1 Boston College men's hockey ran away from fifth-seeded Massachusetts in an 8-1 victory over TD Garden in the Hockey East Semifinals on Friday night. The Eagles advanced to Saturday's championship against the winner of Boston University and Maine. Led by four players with three or more points, Boston College (30-5-1) overcame a brief deficit by scoring seven unanswered goals. UMass scored first with Lucas Mercuri finding the back of the net 6:33 into the game. BC continued the power play shortly after and was a freshman Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) provided the early equalizer. Sophomore Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) held the zone at the right point and sent a pass to freshmen Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) on the left, whose shot was saved from a path by Leonard and backhanded into an open net. In his first competitive action in four weeks, freshman Gabe Perreault (Hinsdale, IL) gave the Eagles their first lead of the day with a score in the second period. Second defender Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.) ripped a shot that was deflected by Leonard and fell to Perreault, who snuck it behind the goalkeeper with a player on his back. The Eagles doubled their lead to 3-1 when Gauthier took the puck one-on-one and then passed it to sophomores. André Gasseau (Garden Grove, California) for the score. Boston College took a four-goal lead into the second intermission when Smith and Gauthier added goals 46 seconds apart to make it 5–1. Smith scored on a tip in front of the net and Gauthier sent home his NCAA-leading 33rd goal of the season as he turned and fired the ball home. First-year goalkeeper Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.) made 27 saves in the win. For UMass, Michael Hrabal stopped 24 shots. TO SCORE 1st 6:33 UM Lucas Mercuri (Ryan Lautenbach, Scott Morrow)

1st 8:02 BC Ryan Leonard ( Will Smith , Cutter Gauthier ) – PP

2nd 4:41 BC Gabe Perreault (Leonard, Charlie Leddy )

2nd 6:43 BC André Gasseau (Gauthier, Oskar Jellvik )

2nd 16:03 BC Smith (Leonard, Perreault)

2nd 16:49 BC Gauthier (Jellvik, Gasseau)

3rd 3:01 BC Aram Minnetian ( Jack Malone , Aidan Hreschuk )

3rd 5:04 BC Perreault (Smith, Lucas Gustafsson ) GAME NOTES BC will play in its first Hockey East Championship Game since 2017.

BC is 78-37-2 all-time in the Hockey East Tournament and 110-1 against UMass in the playoffs.

BC reached 30 wins for the first time since 2011-12; the Eagles last National Championship.

BC has won 11 times in a row; the first undefeated streak of 10 or more games by a Hockey East team since UMass' 14-game streak en route to the 2021 National Championship.

BC is 6-3-1 this season when the opponent scores first.

BC became the first team to score eight or more goals in a Hockey East semifinal since Maine scored 11 in 1988.

Leonard scored his 27th goal of the season, the second most by a BC freshman with Chuck Kobasew (2000-2001) and Richie Smith (1972-1973).

Gauthier recorded his 15th multi-point game of the season and fifth with multiple assists.

Smith posted his 21st multi-point game of the season and 10th with multiple assists.

Smith pushed his season point total to 61, which is now just one behind Brian Gionta (1997-98) for the second-highest score by a BC freshman in a single season. He is the first BC player to surpass 60 points in a season since Johnny Gaudreau's 80 in 2013-14. NEXT ONE Boston College will face the winner of two-seed BU and three-seed Maine on Saturday night at 7:30 PM on NESN at TD Garden.

