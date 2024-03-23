New Floki Roadmap with debit card, shifts beyond meme status





A major upgrade to Floki's roadmap was recently released. This shows that it has great intentions to go beyond its meme coin beginnings. Floki wants to develop into a complete company in financial solutions. An important change has occurred with the advent of digital bank accounts. Users will start using it soon FLOKI tokens to complete this. This innovation should make it easy to combine cryptocurrencies with conventional banking transactions. The digital accounts are valid for transactions in the most influential currencies, such as the dollar, euro and pound. Lucky Floki joins in introducing debit card and staking services; By integrating these elements, the organization demonstrates its ability to increase the geographic coverage of its service platform. The integration with the Global Network for secure transfer and payment systems such as SWIFT Network and SEPA IBAN enables worldwide transfers. Floki reveals debit card is making a financial leap The Swiss company is among the top partners in laying the foundation for this partnership. This alliance will be unique due to the fact that the Floki card will gain access to the larger network, including payment titans such as Visa and Mastercard. The collaboration falls under the supervisory rules of FINMA, the Swiss financial markets regulator, which contributes to the security and integrity of the operation. Furthermore, Floki University is also a launch point on Floki's Roadmap. However, this educational platform can be useful for making an informed decision about crypto investments. It will offer free short courses on various Bitcoin topics. The movement stems from the Floki team's desire to equip its community with the practical knowledge needed to build the digital economy. It is also vital for an investor to know how the world of cryptocurrencies works. This is exactly where education takes the lead in the expansion of Floki. Token holders can benefit from enhanced trading features Looking ahead, Floki Inu plans to introduce exclusive trading bots and Floki-powered bank accounts in the second phase of its roadmap. These bots will integrate with platforms such as Telegram and Discord. They will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies via leading blockchains. Significantly, half of the fees generated by this trading bot will fund the purchase and burning of FLOKI tokens. This strategy aims to increase its scarcity and value. Floki is also seeking board approval to list its FLOKI token on the Venus Core Pool. Such an integration would unlock deeper liquidity for the token. It compares this to established blue-chip cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, token holders could use their tokens as collateral. This could be for borrowing various assets including Maker (DAI), Circle USDCBinance Coin (BNB), and Ethereum (ETH). Also read: Apple stops internal production of watch displays after previous AI prioritization Part:



