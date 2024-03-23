Women's tennis takes on Fairfield in MAAC Home Opener





MOUNTAIN ST. MARY'S WOMEN'S TENNIS (2-4, 0-1 MAAC) Sunday, March 24, 12:00 PM, vs. Fairfield (2-7, 0-0 MAAC)

Monday, March 25, 3:30 PM, vs. Sint Franciscus U (8-10, 3-1 NEC)

Tuesday, March 26, 3 p.m., at Loyola (5-3, 0-1 Patriot League) The Mount St. Mary's women's tennis team will host Fairfield on Sunday in the MAAC home opener for both teams. This begins a stretch of three games in three days for the Mountaineers. MOUNT UPDATE: Mount St. Mary's is 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the MAAC going into this weekend's matchup with Fairfield. The Mount fell 4-3 to Niagara in their last match on March 16. Sofia Kostirko improved to 6-0 on the season at the No. 1 singles position with a win against Niagara. On Wednesday, she was named MAAC Player of the Week. ABOUT FAIRFIELD: Fairfield is 2-7 on the season after a 4-3 loss to Lafayette last Sunday. The Stags open MAAC play on the mountain. Sara Liu and Lily Malinowski are tied for the team lead in singles wins with four. Malinowski and Francesca Karman each have eight doubles wins this year. THE ALL-TIME SERIES WITH FAIRFIELD: Fairfield has a 2-0 lead in the all-time series with the Mountaineers. Last season the Stags recorded a 6-1 victory over the Mount on April 2NL in the first-ever MAAC game between the two teams. Fairfield earned a 7-0 victory on March 5, 2002 in the first meeting of all time. ABOUT SINT FRANCIS U: Saint Francis has an 8-10 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Northeast Conference this season. The Red Flash lost 6-1 to Sacred Heart on Sunday and will host Merrimack in an NEC match on Saturday before facing the Mountaineers. Diana Zuba plays No. 1 singles and leads the team with an 18-6 record in singles and an 11-4 mark in doubles matches. Kelly Dowuona has a team-best 15 wins in doubles. THE ALL-TIME SERIES WITH SAINT FRANCIS U: The Mount is 18-17 all-time against Saint Francis U, including a 5-2 road victory last season. Mount St. Mary's has won two in a row and four of the past six matchups in the series dating back to 1997. ABOUT LOYOLA: Loyola lost to Navy on Thursday and is now 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the Patriot League this year. The Greyhounds play Holy Cross and Army West Point on Saturday before hosting the Mount on March 26. THE ALL-TIME SERIES WITH LOYOLA: Loyola has a 16-10 lead in the all-time series with the Mountaineers. Last year the Mount recorded a 5-2 victory at home over the Greyhounds. That ended a Loyola four-game winning streak in the series. NEXT ONE: The Mount leaves for George Mason on Wednesday, April 3 at 2 p.m

