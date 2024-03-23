Rangers are getting back to play-off style hockey





On Day 1, head coach Peter Laviolette challenged this Rangers team to play playoff hockey all season, making the transition to the real thing easier once the postseason actually begins on April 22. It was a sentiment the Blueshirts bought into, helping them get off to an impressive 18-4-1 start. The club may have hit a rough patch in December and January, but since the All-Star break, the Rangers have returned to their playoff style. They are 16-4-1 since February 5 with a goal differential of plus-27. Many games had the feel of a playoff, and the team has largely risen on each occasion. “I like the way our guys compete,” Laviolette said earlier this week at the MSG Training Center. I'm watching the training here [Wednesday] and I look at us, we came out of a game and we went out for almost 30 minutes, and the guys went at each other fast and hard. I think this helps build an identity and who we are. I don't know if I'm surprised [that weve been in first place in the Metropolitan Division]I'm just glad we adopted that concept of every day. I think that translates. You are what you eat, and if you are that every day, then that is what you are. I thought that was good.





Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins skates against Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at the TD Garden on March 21, 2024. NHLI via Getty Images It's started in practice for the Rangers, who are still maintaining high-intensity skates through the end of March. There has been a confident attitude radiating from the dressing room since the start of the season. The Rangers 46 wins and points percentage (.686) lead the entire NHL. Additionally, their 38 regular season wins are tied with the Canucks for second-most in the league, behind only the Jets' 39. After scoring the game-winning goal against the Bruins on Thursday, Adam Fox set a new career high 13 games into the season.





New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) reacts after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con He also extended his points streak to six games, with the 26-year-old defender scoring three goals and five assists. The Rangers face the Panthers on Saturday and the Flyers on Tuesday at MSG. ahead of their final multi-city trip of the regular season in Colorado and Arizona on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

