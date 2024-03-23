Scientific athlete of the week: Dylan Jovanovic





Whether it's on the field or on the field, Dylan Jovanovic proves that Hunter College High School athletics can deliver. Sports can be fun. Everyone can play sports, Jovanovic said. And no matter your skill level, there's a place for you at Hunter. What you need to know Dylan Jovanovic is a triathlete who competes at the varsity level in lacrosse, soccer and basketball She has been to the city finals five times and won twice

Her real passion is football, which she started at a very young age

Jovanovic gives back to her community by tutoring and coaching children through practice tests to pass the Hunter College High School entrance exam The triathlete has competed in five city championships, taking home two trophies and the first girls soccer title for Hunter. We don't even have a field, Jovanovic said. We have to walk a mile to Randalls Island to get a quarter field. So I think it was fun to put Hunter on the map and put city schools on the map and show that we can interact with these other schools. Jovanovic's football dreams started from the sidelines when he was five years old. “I was at my brothers' 3-on-3 game and I said to my parents, I want to be on the field,” she said. Already at that age, Jovanovic ambitiously joined the boys' soccer team and then quickly moved to a travel team with girls two years older than her. Football is my passion. “I want to play professional football,” she said. In between football seasons, the Lady Hawk was also introduced to lacrosse and basketball. She is captain of both the football and basketball teams, where she finds the balance between giving it her all and having fun. She gives 100% no matter what, said Ellen Fox, the varsity basketball coach at Hunter. Whether in practice or on the field, she expects her teammates to give 100%. “I want everyone on my teams to feel like it's a fun place,” Jovanovic said. You want to come to the practice. You want to come to games. You want to take the 40 minutes to Randalls Island with the team just because you enjoy being part of the team. “I really appreciate that about her, that she takes academics seriously, yet is an exceptional athlete,” said Annie Turner, who was Jovanovic's social studies teacher and coaches the Hunter girls soccer team. Jovanovic is a straight A student and sets a good example in class. As president of the Students Athletic Association, she preaches the message that sports are for everyone. She also tutors children during their Hunter College High School entrance exam preparation so everyone has a chance to get into the school they love. I want everyone to have the opportunity to come here, Jovanovic said. This is such a great place. Dylan Jovanovic is headed to Princeton to play football in the fall and wants to make sure everyone knows he has the potential to win a game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/scholar-athlete/2024/03/23/scholar-athlete-of-the-week–dylan-jovanovic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos