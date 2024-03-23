MBB rolls past Colgate in first round

Sports
MEMPHIS, Tenn. Before Friday's game, coach Baylor Scott Drew unveiled its own NCAA Tournament bracket, with just one game: No. 3 seed Baylor vs. 14e-seeded Colgate. That was it, “just the next game,” freshman said I'm Kobe Walter.
It's time for a new brace.
Making the most three-pointers (16 of 30) since the calendar turned to 2024, the third-seeded Bears (24-10) cruised to a 92-67 win of 14e-seeded Colgate Raiders (25-10) Friday afternoon in an NCAA West Regional first-round game at FedEx Forum.
“Really happy for these guys,” Drew said. “It was the first time ever in an NCAA Tournament game for a lot of them. I'm really proud of how they played together… Hopefully we saved some made 3s for the next game because 16-for-30 is quite efficient.”
Senior forward Jalen Bridges had the hot hand for the Bears, especially in the second half, when he was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and scored 18 of his game-high 23 points. In a second-half flurry that included a combination of four consecutive 3-pointers, Bridges answered with a pair of treys of his own in a dizzying 53-second span.
“They started to heat up,” said Bridges, who had his second straight 20-point game and fifth of the season. “They threw a punch back, and we immediately countered with two punches of our own.”
The Bears were red hot right out of the gate, making four of their first six shots and going ahead 10-2 after a three-point play by freshman 7-footer Yves Missi just over four minutes into the match. Limited to 16 minutes due to a sore back, Missi had nine points, three rebounds and a steal.
“He woke up like this and yesterday it was bothering him,” Drew said of Missi, who wore a massage pillow while sitting on the couch. “The good thing is you have a day off. Yves is really durable. He hasn't missed a game, hasn't missed many practices, or even any practices. We have a great medical staff. They will help him well.” But he was certainly affected by that today.”
Without Missi's defense for most of the game, Colgate's inside duo of Keegan Records and Jeff Woodard occasionally got their way and helped the Raiders beat the Bears in paint points, 38-34. Records hit his first four shots before Baylor switched to a zone defense and finished with 14 points, while Woodard was 2-of-2 from the floor and had five points, two blocks and a steal.
“What we had to do was take away their threes,” Drew said of the Bears holding Colgate while shooting 5-of-18 from distance. “I think we did a good job, but when you take something away you give something up. Give their interior credit for making great passes and plays. I thought as the game went on we were able to do a little better the boundaries to limit their touches. And the zone has changed that a little bit for us too.”
Baylor saw an early 14-point lead cut to single digits after a driving layup from Woodard and back-to-back baskets from Sam Thomson in a flurry of minutes and a half, making it a 29-21 game.
“I think the guys felt like we had weathered the storm a little bit, so to speak, and got it down to single digits and finished well,” said Colgate coach Matt Langers, whose team now 0-7 in the NCAA Tournament. . “We're playing against a lot of guys, and we had to try to win one possession at a time, as cliché as it sounds. Divide the game into four-minute periods and try to keep winning some of them.”
Those hopes were essentially dashed when Baylor answered with a 14-2 run, including three-pointers Ray J Dennis And Jayden Nun and a dive over Josh Ojianwuna after an alley-oop pass from Dennis to make it 45-25.
A top-10 defense that allowed just 63.2 points per game, the Raiders gave up 54 in the first 20 minutes. Walter was fouled twice on three-point shots, was 7 of 8 from the line in the first half and scored 15 of his 19 points.
“I really wanted to come out aggressive and set the tone early,” Walter said. “My teammates were finding me, they were cheering me on. When we got things going, it was pretty hard to stop us.”
Colgate made a small push early in the second half, going on an 8-3 run to get back within 57-42. But Baylor never left the window open.
The Bears were already comfortably ahead and got late three-pointers from fan favorites Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and walk through Austin Zaks to put the exclamation point on the Raiders' worst loss in an NCAA tournament game.
“Usually that's a good thing,” Drew said when asked about the crowd chanting, “Put Austin in!” before coming on with 1:30 left. “So hopefully we'll hear that in five more games. But I'm happy for him. He's the ultimate teammate. Everybody loves him. I don't think he's ever said anything bad about anyone.”
Dennis, playing in his first NCAA tournament after previous stops at Boise State and Toledo, finished one assist short of a double-double. Despite picking up three fouls in the first half, Dennis finished with 10 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two assists.
Nunn was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 15 points, while Missi and Ojianwuna combined to hit 8 of 10 shots from the “5” position and finished with 17 points and 10 boards.
Colgate, the Patriot League champion, led Records with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Conference Player of the Year Braeden Smith scored just three points in the first half and finished with 10 points and zero assists.
Baylor advances to Sunday's second round against sixth-seeded Clemson (22-11), which got 21 points from Chase Hunter in a 77-56 blowout of 11e-seeded New Mexico. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 at the Los Angeles Regional.
