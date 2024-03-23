Most Runs in T20 Cricket: Virat Kohli approaches 12,000 before CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match; Gayle top list | Ipl news

The T20 format has been dominated by a large number of batters since the format's inception. The proliferation of T20 competitions alongside international T20s has allowed several batsmen to make a name for themselves in the format.

Here's a look at the leading run-scorers in T20 cricket:

Chris Gayle – 14562 runs

Chris Gayle, the colossus of all T20 batters, is dominating the batting charts in T20s. In a career spanning 17 years, from 2005 to 2022, Gayle has plundered a host of batting records. The Caribbean legend has amassed 14,562 runs in 455 matches. Gayle has hit 22 centuries in the format – the most by any batsman. He also tops the charts with 1056 maximums. Gayle is the fastest batsman to reach 12,000 points in the format and is the only player with more than 14,000 points.

READ: What happened the last time CSK and RCB played an IPL season opener

Shoaib Malik – 13360 runs

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik played his first T20 in 2005. 19 years later, Malik continues to play in this format. The 42-year-old was recently seen in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. Malik has amassed 13360 runs in the format, second among all batters. Malik has hit 83 half-centuries in the format with a career-best of 95*. He averages 36.40 with a strike rate of over 127 across 542 T20s.

Kieron Pollard – 12900

Despite playing part of his T20 career since his debut in the middle and lower order, Kieron Pollard has amassed almost 13,000 runs in the T20 format. No one has played more T20s than Pollard's 660 appearances. The West Indian powerhouse has smashed 860 sixes, only second to Gayle, and incidentally more than his career total of four. Pollard is also one of the few batters to have hit six sixes in an over in T20Is.

Alex Hales – 12319

England opener Alex Hales has carved out a remarkable T20 career with over 12,000 T20 runs. Hales amassed 12319 runs from 449 matches with a career-best of 104. He has crossed the century mark six times in his career, besides 78 half-centuries, and is on the verge of completing 500 T20 sixes (494).

READ ALSO: Oldest players in IPL history: MS Dhoni is in top three of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024

David Warner – 12065

Australian opener David Warner made his way into international cricket thanks to his swashbuckling prowess in T20 cricket. The dashing southpaw recently became the fifth batsman to cross the 12,000-run mark, reaching the mark in just 368 innings, the fastest after Gayle. Warner is second on the list of most fifty-plus scores in the format, with 109 such instances.

Virat Kohli – 11994

Star India batsman Virat Kohli is sixth on the all-time list. Kohli could become the second-fastest batsman to reach 12,000 T20 runs in the IPL 2024 opener for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings. Kohli was the fastest with 11,000 T20 runs, having reached the mark in just 353 matches. The 35-year-old has eight T20 hundreds, the most by any Indian, with a career-best knock of 122 not out. Kohli holds several T20 records and is the leading run-getter in T20Is (4037) and T20 World Cups (1141).

*Statistics as of March 22, 2024.