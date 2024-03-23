Adidas blindsided by the German national football team that has chosen Nike as a sponsor





It's not every day that football teams change suppliers.

It therefore marks an unusual day in Germany, as the country's football federation (DFB) signed a surprise deal with US supplier Nike, ending its decades-long partnership with local stalwart Adidas on Thursday after a remarkable tenure of 77 years. The move to give Adidas' rival its prestigious, long-cherished business surprised even the German sportswear manufacturer. This is what an Adidas spokesperson said Fortune in a statement: Yesterday we were told by the DFB that the federation will have a new supplier from 2027. The collaboration between DFB and Adidas, which first emerged in the 1950s, is linked to many legacies. The sports company has sponsored the DFB's equipment during some of the national football teams' most iconic moments, including at four men's World Cups, two women's World Cups and numerous European titles. While DFB may have struck a good deal with Nike, set to launch in 2027, Adidas could be the only loser. The company has had a rough few years with the fallout from its collaboration with rapper Kanye West and his lucrative Yeezy sneaker line. It's cost the company millions in lost revenue, and it continues to weigh heavily on the brand as it heads into a new year. The company's CEO, Bjorn Gulden, has tried to shake off the impact of Yeezy's discontinuation by doubling down on some of Adidas' other sought-after models. Adidas declined to comment on the financial implications of losing the DFB deal. On the plus side, Adidas still makes jerseys for Italy and Spain, so it won't completely disappear from view for football fans. Nike already sponsors kits for several other national teams, including France and England. The new agreement with DFB runs until 2034. The German jersey without three strips The breakup, it turns out, was due to financial reasons, as DFB defended its decision to choose the American company instead. The DFB must make economic decisions against this background. Nike submitted by far the best financial offer in the transparent and non-discriminatory tender process, DFB said in a statement message on X. The association recognized that it was a major event as a collaboration that was and is characterized by many special moments comes to an end after more than 70 years. It added that its top priority was the development of football in Germany, which meant investing in the future of the sport for the more than 24,000 clubs and 2.2 million players it was responsible for. DFB's Nike deal once again promised a financially stable future, as DFB's treasurer Stephan Grunwald put it in a statement. It's unclear what Adidas' terms were, but it fell short compared to its American challenger. Dropping Adidas will mean a big change, not only for the association or sportswear company, but also for the viewers. Just look at the comments of German Economics Minister Robert Habeck local newswire DPAhe said he could hardly imagine the German jersey without the three stripes, because it was a piece of German identity. Habeck also said he hoped there was some hometown loyalty in the DFB's choice of kit sponsor, indeed Adidas wished it was the same.

