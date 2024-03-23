Ohio State defeats Clarkson to advance to NCAA women's hockey championship

DURHAM, N.H. Sloane Matthews tipped in the rebound on a shot by Riley Brengman to give Ohio State a 2-1 lead with 6:48 left in the third period, sending the Buckeyes to their third straight national championship game.

The Buckeyes face Wisconsin in the championship game on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Badgers defeated Colgate 3-1 in the other semifinal on Friday. Sunday's championship will be shown on ESPNU.

Matthews' goal was something of a redemption for the forward, who just minutes earlier had a close-range shot saved by national Goalkeeper of the Year Michelle Pasiechnyk.

When the puck popped right on the first one, I literally had the whole net and [Pasiechnyk] made an unreal save, Matthews said. “When I got off the couch, I told him [associate head coach] Peter [Elander] the next one I put in and the next opportunity I had was there and I just put it in.”

Despite beating Clarkson 53-18 in the semifinals on Friday, Ohio State was tied 1-1 until Matthews broke the deadlock after nearly 40 minutes of back-and-forth play.

The Golden Knights took an early lead, scoring 2:25 into the game. Matthews said the goal woke the Buckeyes up and made them refocus on their game.

It was kind of a wake-up call,” Matthews said. “I don't think we necessarily had the right mentality going into it. We played not to lose instead of winning and scoring goals. When that first goal came, the bench reset a bit.

“We just went back out there and kept fighting and kept pushing, because we knew one was going to blow up, and it was just a matter of when.”

The early count forced Ohio State to adapt and adjust throughout the game, as Clarkson used the defense that has been the hallmark of the game all season to prevent Ohio State from getting many dangerous looks at the net. Pasiechnyk made 49 saves and her team collected 29 blocks against the Buckeyes offensive onslaught.

Despite the frustration and scoring early, Matthews said the Buckeyes knew if they stuck to their game plan and kept shooting, they would eventually find the back of the net.

We had so many shots that they were literally putting their bodies on the line, so we started thinking that we just had to keep shooting because eventually they were going to get through or we were going to hit them hard enough that they could move. out of the way and then it goes in, Mathews said.

The Buckeyes tied the game when Jenna Buglioni caused a turnover as Clarkson tried to clear their zone. She fed Makenna Webster, who was standing behind the piece. That left Webster alone against Pasiechnyk, who defeated them through the five holes to tie the match with 6:07 left in the first period.

National Rookie of the Year Joy Dunne extended the lead as the game's lone power play came to a close, banking in a shot from the far faceoff dot to make it 3-1. In a close game, the goal not only gave Ohio State a little more support, but it also helped reinforce to the players that the work they had put in all year had prepared them to play in close games like this as the season comes to a close .

That goal reminded me that a lot of work has gone into behind the scenes, Dunne said. “I've probably practiced that shot more than 500 times this year. That goal was because of my preparation.'

Clarkson is incredibly adept at the player advantage and had won games or forced overtime in the final minutes of regulation by pulling their goalie back and scoring while they were 6-on-5. Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall said Dunne's goal was crucial in putting victory a little more out of reach.

Hadley Hartmetz added an empty-netter to secure the 4-1 win and advance to the championship match.

The win also set a new program record for wins in a season, with 34. Muzerall was unaware of the record, but said setting new benchmarks shows how much the Ohio State program has grown by consistently being under . 500 before taking over in 2016. The new record is nice, she said, but the end goal is to win it all.