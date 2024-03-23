LaMar Morgan should maintain status as an elite secondary play for Michigan football

During Jesse Minter's two-year tenure, it became clear that the Michigan Wolverines would have an elite defense. The development of several secondary players has contributed to a top-ranked unit that has helped this team and program to a national championship.

With a plethora of changes taking place since the Wolverines hoisted the College Football Playoff trophy, new head coach Sherrone Moore called on an old friend of Minters to help maintain the status of the secondary.

LaMar Morgan has revolutionized defensive backfields at virtually every step of his career. For the past two seasons, Morgan was the defensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana. He was a standout safety for the Ragin Cajuns from 2003-2007 and had two stints with the program coaching the secondary and eventually leading the entire defense.

In 2022, the team had a 6–7 record, but the defense ranked No. 37 in the country in scoring defense, in part due to the secondary's 15 interceptions, good enough for 14th in college football. In total, five members of the Ragin Cajuns defense earned All-Sun Belt honors in Morgan's first year leading the defense.

Due to personnel turnover, there was a small setback in the defense in 2023. The unit gave up nearly one more touchdown per game than the stellar 2022 defense and fell to 92nd in college football. However, the secondary still had double-digit interceptions (13), which ranked in the top 25 in the country. They were also a respectable 51st in passing defense, allowing just over 200 yards per game.

Morgan stood out to players at Louisiana, both on and off the field, during his time as defensive coordinator. Defensive end Andre Jones praised his coach in a interview with De Advocate. He's going to try to help everyone get to where they want to be. Hell says, 'Are you good?' How did your parents do? That means something to me. I don't know about the rest of you, but that means a lot to me.

The new passing game coordinator and secondary coach in Ann Arbor came highly recommended by his former boss, Jesse Minter. The two were together at Vanderbilt in 2021 during Morgan's brief stint. He was a Graduate Assistant for the Commodores in 2012 and 2013 and returned to coach the cornerbacks under Minter. Together, they improved a pathetic 2020 Vanderbilt defense, which had two interceptions, to 13 in 2021. They also allowed 30 fewer yards per game through the air.

Other stints for Morgan included coaching the secondary at D-II Western Carolina in 2014-15, where All-Southern Conference corner Trey Morgan led the league with six of the team's 11 interceptions. In 2016-17, he moved back to Louisiana to coach safeties at Louisiana Monroe before taking the same job at Houston in 2018. In his lone season with the Cougars, two of the team's top four tacklers were safeties and the two combined for six interceptions. .

In 2018, Morgan participated in the AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a one-day event designed to identify and train emerging leaders in the game of football. The coaches are brought in to network and attend lectures on leadership, ethics, NCAA rules, the recruiting process and athlete safety.

Morgan also participated the year before in the NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy, designed to enhance coaches' abilities to be a leader for student-athletes both on and off the field. They cover topics such as effective communication, building football culture, budget management, strategy and philosophy, and more. There is a clear commitment from Michigan's new secondary coach to continue to hone his interpersonal skills and coaching strategies with new ideas in the coaching space.

In 2023, Morgan will take over a star-studded group. He has the best corner in college football at his disposal in Will Johnson. Rod Moore and Makari Paige are also smart veterans who have been to the mountaintop. Anything less than a masterful season from this group in 2024 would be a major disappointment, so expectations for Morgan in his first season will be sky high.

If all goes according to plan under Wink Martindale, and Michigan's new defensive coordinator is called back to the major leagues, I wouldn't be shocked if Morgan is next in line to become defensive coordinator. He has already seen success in the role, having coached under Minter, and knows the philosophy he implemented at Ann Arbor. Michigan fans should be hopeful that the success of recent seasons in the secondary continues in 2024 under new leadership.