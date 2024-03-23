Women's tennis sweeps Missouri on the road – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, Mo. No. 15 South Carolina women's tennis defeated Missouri 4-0 on Friday. The Gamecocks were dominant across the board and didn't lose a single set. In doubles, No. 30 Ayana Akli And Sara Hamner recorded a ranked victory over No. 53 Mae Canete and Inah Canete. The Gamecock duo were ruthless, shutting down their opponents for a 6-0 win at the top of the lineup. The doubles point was achieved in second place where the graduated duo came out Elise Mills And Shahar Biran recorded a 6-4 victory over Romary Cardenas Rifka and Gabriela Martinez. In singles, there were only five courts available and the Gamecocks took the first sets on all five. The first match played to completion was at No. 2, where No. 9 Hamner defeated Inah Canete 6-3, 6-0. The win is Hamner's fifth straight and improves the junior to 25-6 overall. South Carolina's next point came from court No. 3, where Biran defeated Martinez 6-0, 6-4, and the match clinch came from court 5, where Olympian Lancelot defeated Rifka 6-2, 6-3 for her third straight victory. The women's tennis team will continue their action this weekend, traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on No. 51 Razorbacks. The match starts at 1:00 PM ET. For the latest information on women's tennis in South Carolina, visit GamecocksOnline.com or follow the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis). #15 South Carolina 4, Missouri 0 Doubles (order of finish: 1, 2) #30 Ayana Akli/Sarah Hamner (SC) def. #53 Inah Canete/Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-0 Shahar Biran/Elise Mills (SC) def. Roma Cardenas Rifka/Gabriela Martínez (MIZ) 6-4 Andrea Artimedi/Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) vs. Anna Kantor/Olympe Lancelot (SC) 5-4, unfinished Singles (order of finish: 2, 3, 5) #7 Ayana Akli (SC) vs. #117 Mae Canete (MIZ) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished #9 Sarah Hamner (SC) def. Inah Canete (MIZ) 6-3, 6-0 Shahar Biran (SC) def. Gabriela Martínez (MIZ) 6-0, 6-4 Elise Mills (SC) vs. Emelie Schwarte (MIZ) 6-4, 5-4, unfinished Olympe Lancelot (SC) defeats. Roma Cardenas Rifka (MIZ) 6-2, 6-3 Anna Kantor (SC) against… Andrea Artimedi (MIZ)

