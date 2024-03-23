Baseball takes two from Binghamton to start America East Play





Next game: Binghamton University 24-3-2024 | 1:00 pm Apple. 24 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Binghamton University History BALTIMORE-The UMBC Baseball started America East play on a high note by visiting Binghamton on Friday in a doubleheader at Alumni Field. The Retrievers won a seven-inning pitcher's duel 2-0 in game one, before rallying for a wild 11-9 victory in game two Luke Johnson was brilliant in game one when he pitched a complete game shutout while striking out nine, walking one and allowing just two hits. The reigning America East Pitcher of the Year retired the last 14 batters of the game. Danny Wyatt went 3-for-4 with three RBI in game two as the Retrievers rallied from an early 5-1 deficit. Game 1: After Johnson worked around a two-out single in the first inning, Justin Taylor walked with one out in the bottom of the first and then scored Anthony Swenda followed by an RBI double

Swenda advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored on one Matt Ryan single to make it 2-0, and that would be the only score for the match

In the third, Binghamton put the first two runners on with a double and a walk, but Johnson got a double play and a strikeout to end the threat.

Johnson wouldn't allow a single baserunner in the top of the third after that walk, as he retired the last 14 batters he faced

Ryan went 2-for-3 while Jayden Shertel And Luke Trythal both had singles in the match Game 2 The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but UMBC came alongside in the bottom of the second when Dawson Baracani walked with one out and would eventually score on a Jesia Timmerman RBI single with two outs

BU would score three in the third and one in the fifth to go up 5-1

The Retrievers would tie the score at five in the fifth on a Wyatt leadoff solo homer, a Taylor two-run double and a run-scoring wild pitch

Wyatt would be a catalyst again in the sixth when he hit a leadoff single and would eventually score on a Swenda sacrifice fly to give UMBC a 6-5 lead.

Matthew Best made it 8-5 UMBC in the seventh on a two-run triple, and Wyatt pushed the score to 10-5 on a two-RBI single.

Swenda hit a two-out RBI single up the middle a few batters later to extend the lead to 11-5

The Bearcats scored three in the top of the eighth without a single hit, and added one more in the ninth, but Zak Kelly limited the damage to get his first career save

Sam Daniels took the win in relief for the Retrievers

Carpenter and Trythall joined Wyatt as the only batters with multiple hits for UMBC The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Alumni Field

