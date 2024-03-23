Sports
Australia remains the only cricketing nation to play Afghanistan amid the women's rights issue
Australia remains the only cricketing nation firmly opposed to playing Afghanistan in bilateral series, saying the human rights of women and girls are “deteriorating” in the Taliban-ruled country.
Cricket Australia recently called off a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan scheduled for August in the UAE
UAE
However, Australia does play Afghanistan in major tournaments such as World Cups, leading some critics to suggest the hypocrisy of a governing body with a reputation for not playing small cricketing nations.
But Australia defended its position on the fact that women's cricket in Afghanistan is unlikely to restart at any point after the return of hardline Islamists in 2021 caused a systematic erosion of the rights of women and girls across society.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
“Over the past 12 months, CA has continued to engage with the Australian government regarding the situation in Afghanistan,” a statement from CA said. “The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse.”
The Afghanistan Cricket Board, as expected, has hit back hard in its response. Australia has never played a Test match with Afghanistan, which was granted status in 2017.
“The ACB advocates keeping cricket separate from political influence, given the significance of the game in Afghanistan and its link to the happiness and joy of the Afghan nation,” a statement said.
The ACB recognizes the pressure that Cricket Australia is facing from the Australian Government and emphasizes the importance of addressing such issues through joint efforts between the two cricket boards.
“The ACB also urges the Australian Government not to impose its policies on cricket boards and instead focus on supporting the development of cricket in all regions.
CA has been the only board to publicly – and privately, according to sources – express its disapproval of the issue. But CA was also part of granting Afghanistan the coveted full membership in 2017, in a decision unanimously approved by the International Cricket Council board.
Full membership gives countries extra power and money, with only twelve countries having the status of cricket's old-fashioned membership. Development and pathway structures for women's cricket are intended as part of strict criteria for full membership. Afghanistan got it on the condition that women's cricket would be developed.
But women's cricket had barely taken off even before the Taliban and unfortunately the chances of a restart in the short term are virtually nil. Almost all their female cricketers have fled abroad, especially to Australia, but the ICC will not sanction Afghanistan, as I first reported last year.
“The Afghan government cannot do anything, it is not in their hands,” an administrator familiar with the situation told me last year. “Apart from Australia, it is not a divisive issue (in the ICC board).”
Afghanistan is considered something of a cricket fairy tale, with the sport gaining popularity in the 1990s after players returned from refugee camps in Pakistan. It became the country's most popular sport and their vibrant team gained a cult following and became a symbol of pride for the beleaguered country.
But the women's issue will continue to bubble in the background as long as Australia sticks to its guns.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2024/03/23/australia-remain-the-only-cricket-country-opposed-to-playing-afghanistan-amid-womens-rights-issue/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Folie Deux will be a musical jukebox with 15 “very well-known songs” – Finger Lakes Daily News
- Australia remains the only cricketing nation to play Afghanistan amid the women's rights issue
- Part 3: Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces that she has cancer
- Gwyneth Paltrow Slams Hollywood's Big Push for Superhero Movies
- Baseball takes two from Binghamton to start America East Play
- Ian Fleming's Ideal James Bond Actor Played Him in a Parody
- Jokowi asks minister who has the most taxes, Zulhas-Bahlil names Luhut
- After vetoing three UN resolutions on Gaza, the United States sees its own ceasefire proposal rejected
- Northwesterns Brooks Barnhizer delivers in NCAA tournament
- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Injury was a blessing in disguise: Sathiyan | Chennai News
- Gators lose in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Colorado in round of 16
- Princess of Wales cancer treatment: Reaction after weeks of speculation