Australia remains the only cricketing nation to play Afghanistan amid the women's rights issue

Australia and Afghanistan will not play bilateral matches against each other (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty … [+] Pictures) Getty Images

Australia remains the only cricketing nation firmly opposed to playing Afghanistan in bilateral series, saying the human rights of women and girls are “deteriorating” in the Taliban-ruled country.

Cricket Australia recently called off a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan scheduled for August in the UAE

UAE

. Afghanistan will not host cricket at home due to security concerns in the war-torn country and it is the third time Australia has canceled bilateral series against them.

However, Australia does play Afghanistan in major tournaments such as World Cups, leading some critics to suggest the hypocrisy of a governing body with a reputation for not playing small cricketing nations.

But Australia defended its position on the fact that women's cricket in Afghanistan is unlikely to restart at any point after the return of hardline Islamists in 2021 caused a systematic erosion of the rights of women and girls across society.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

“Over the past 12 months, CA has continued to engage with the Australian government regarding the situation in Afghanistan,” a statement from CA said. “The government's advice is that conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan are getting worse.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, as expected, has hit back hard in its response. Australia has never played a Test match with Afghanistan, which was granted status in 2017.

Afghanistan and Australia only play each other in major tournaments (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC … [+] via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

“The ACB advocates keeping cricket separate from political influence, given the significance of the game in Afghanistan and its link to the happiness and joy of the Afghan nation,” a statement said.

The ACB recognizes the pressure that Cricket Australia is facing from the Australian Government and emphasizes the importance of addressing such issues through joint efforts between the two cricket boards.

“The ACB also urges the Australian Government not to impose its policies on cricket boards and instead focus on supporting the development of cricket in all regions.

CA has been the only board to publicly – and privately, according to sources – express its disapproval of the issue. But CA was also part of granting Afghanistan the coveted full membership in 2017, in a decision unanimously approved by the International Cricket Council board.

Full membership gives countries extra power and money, with only twelve countries having the status of cricket's old-fashioned membership. Development and pathway structures for women's cricket are intended as part of strict criteria for full membership. Afghanistan got it on the condition that women's cricket would be developed.

But women's cricket had barely taken off even before the Taliban and unfortunately the chances of a restart in the short term are virtually nil. Almost all their female cricketers have fled abroad, especially to Australia, but the ICC will not sanction Afghanistan, as I first reported last year.

Women's cricket has been slow to develop (Photo credit AREF KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“The Afghan government cannot do anything, it is not in their hands,” an administrator familiar with the situation told me last year. “Apart from Australia, it is not a divisive issue (in the ICC board).”

Afghanistan is considered something of a cricket fairy tale, with the sport gaining popularity in the 1990s after players returned from refugee camps in Pakistan. It became the country's most popular sport and their vibrant team gained a cult following and became a symbol of pride for the beleaguered country.

But the women's issue will continue to bubble in the background as long as Australia sticks to its guns.