Men's tennis falls to No. 15 in Illinois





Next game: Northwest 24-3-2024 | 11 hours March 24 (Sun) / 11am Northwest History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team dropped their match to No. 15 Illinois on Friday. Senior Miko Ealas the singles win put the Nittany Lions on the board, but the team ultimately fell 6-1. DOUBLE On track no. 2, Stefan Simeunovic And Jack Martuccio faced the No. 4 nationally ranked partners, Hunter Heck and Karlis Ozonlins, but dropped their match 6-1. Nolan Ragner and Nolan Ragner play in the number 1 spot Ari Cotoulas fought hard, but ultimately fell 6-3 to the No. 46 ranked duo of Lucas Horve and Oliver Okonkwo. At number 3, partners Miko Eala and Alex Sterin kept it close against Mathis Debru and Kenta Miyoshi. The Nittany Lions trailed 5-4 when the match went unfinished, as Illinois had already claimed the doubles point before the end of this match. SINGLES Eala took top spot on court No. 1 and defeated No. 31 nationally ranked Ozolins 6-2, 6-2. Playing on court No. 2, Simeunovic faced No. 47 ranked Heck, but dropped his match 6-2, 6-2. On court No. 3, Ranger fell 6-3, 6-3 to Alex Petrov. At No. 4, Martuccio dropped his match 6-0, 6-1 to No. 55 Miyoshi. Cotoulas faced No. 116 Okonkwo at No. 5 but fell 6-2, 6-3. Sterin took sixth place, but dropped his match 6-2, 6-2 to William Mroz. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions close out the weekend against Big Ten opponent Northwestern on Sunday, March 24. The Blue and White welcome the Wildcats to the Indoor Tennis Center beginning at 11 a.m. There will be a free button giveaway for fans. Visit GoPSUsports.com for more updates on the Nittany Lion season. Follow the team on Instagram @pennstatemtennis and on X @pennstateMTEN for more ongoing updates. RESULTS Double 1. #46 Horve/Conqueror (ILL) def. Ranger/Cotulas (PSU), 6-3 2. #4Heck/Ozolins (ILL) final. Simeunovic/Martuccio (PSU), 6-1 3. Eala/Sterin (PSU) vs. Debru/Miyoshi (ILL), 4-5, uf. Order of completion: 2.1 Singles 1. Eala (PSU) final #31 Ozolins (ILL), 6-2, 6-2 2. #47 Heck (ILL) final. Simeunovic (PSU), 6-2, 6-2 3. Petrov (ILL) defeated Ranger (PSU), 6-3, 6-3 4. #55 Miyoshi (ILL) final Martuccio (PSU), 6-0, 6-1 5. #116 Okonkwo (ILL) final. Cotoulas (PSU), 6-2, 6-3 6. Mroz (ILL) defeated Sterin (PSU), 6-2, 6-2 Order of finish: 2,4,1,3,5,6

