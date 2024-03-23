Third with five goals lifts No. 14 men's hockey to victory over Dartmouth

Next game: vs. St. Lawrence University 23/3/2024 | 5:00 PM ESPN+/TSN+ WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM) March 23 (Sat) / 5:00 PM vs St. Lawrence University History

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. The No. 14 Cornell men's hockey team scored five goals in the third period to lead the Big Red to a 6-3 victory over Dartmouth, clinching a spot in the ECAC Hockey championship game for the first time since 2019. .

Sophomore forward Nick DeSantis recorded a team-high three points (two goals, one assist) and was one of six Cornell players with multi-point nights. He was accompanied by junior attackers Kyle Penney And Ondrej Psenicka and sophomore forward Dalton Bancroft (one goal, one assist each) and senior forward Gabriel Seger and freshman defenseman Ben Robertson each tallied two assists in the win for the Big Red (20-9-9), marking the 14th 20-win season under Mike Schafer '86 's term of office.

Junior goalkeeper Ian Shane stopped 27 shots for Cornell in its win, tied with Mitch Gillam for the ninth-most wins by a Big Red goaltender (47).

John Fusco scored two of Dartmouth's three goals in the second period, while Sean Chisholm (one goal, one assist) and Braiden Dorfman (two assists) also had multi-point nights for the Big Green, who will end the 2023-2024 season with a 13 -10-9 overall rating.

Dartmouth sophomore goalie Cooper Black also made 27 saves in the setback.

Chisholm scored the first goal of the game to give Dartmouth a late lead in the first period, lasering a wrist shot over Shane's near shoulder from the right faceoff point. Dorfman set up Chisholm's opening count after collecting a loose puck in the far corner and sending the pass from behind Cornell's cage to Chisholm.

Cornell tied the game with a goal from Psenicka when the 6-foot-2 forward deposited his shot between the legs of the 6-foot-2 Black. Freshmen forward Jake Kraft chipped the puck from the neutral zone into the Big Red's offensive zone, leading to Psenicka's shot. Robertson, Kraft's classmate, tallied the secondary assist, giving him his 18th helper of the year.

Just 70 seconds later, Dartmouth retook the lead on a shot from the point by Fusco before adding his second goal of the night at 12:18 of the second period with 12 seconds left on a Big Green power play to increase the lead to 3. -1.

A late boarding penalty on Dartmouth's Oskari Vuorio in the second period led to Cornell narrowing Dartmouth's deficit 43 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal by Bancroft. After the puck stuck to the ice a few times before the Big Red entered the neutral zone, Seger and Robertson set up Bancroft for a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.

"GAME ON IN LAKE PLACID"@CornellMHockey's Dalton Bancroft nets his seventh power-play goal of the season to trim Dartmouth's lead to 3-2 early in the third period. : https://t.co/bDCPNFc0q3#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/ZSX1HezMuu Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

Two goals in 50 seconds turned Cornell's one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead, as Penney scored the tying goal and Walsh scored the go-ahead goal.

The first Cornell goal of the series came on Seger's backhanded pass from the half-wall to a wide-open Penney in the middle, sending his shot between Black's legs.

TIE GAME Kyle Penney lasers a wrist shot on a backhand pass from Gabriel Seger past Cooper Black to tie the game, 3-3, in the third period. : https://t.co/bDCPNFc0q3#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/A0ne5sI3Ca Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

After a missed shot by Psenicka, he gave Walsh the puck at the base of the left faceoff circle, and Walsh one-timed his shot past Black to give Cornell its first lead of the night.

TIE GAME Kyle Penney lasers a wrist shot on a backhand pass from Gabriel Seger past Cooper Black to tie the game, 3-3, in the third period. : https://t.co/bDCPNFc0q3#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/A0ne5sI3Ca Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) March 23, 2024

DeSantis scored a pair of empty-net goals 1:23 apart to further extend the Big Red's lead.

GAME NOTES

Friday marked the 147th all-time meeting between the Ancient Eight rivals and only the seventh to take place on a neutral site. Cornell extended its series lead with Dartmouth to 88-50-9 and is now undefeated in its last eight games against the Big Green (5-0-3).

Cornell improved to 7-1 all-time in playoff games against Dartmouth and has won its last five postseason games against the Big Green, dating back to the 2007-08 season.

Cornell's five-goal third period marked the first time it has scored more than five times in a single frame since Feb. 4, 2023, when it scored six times in the first period of a 10-1 win over Union. It was also Cornell's first five-goal period at a neutral site since March 16, 1985, against Clarkson, when it also scored five third-period goals in a 5–3 victory over the Golden Knights in the third-place match of the 1985 game .ECAC Hockey Championship at the Boston Garden.

It was Cornell's first five-goal period in the ECAC Hockey Championship since scoring six goals in the second period of a 9-1 win over Quinnipiac on March 9, 2018, in the first game of a best-of-three quarterfinal series in Lynah. Track.

After trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, Cornell recorded its first win after trailing by two goals since Dec. 29, 2022, in an 8-4 win over AIC at Lynah Rink. Cornell now trails 2-3-1 heading into the third period, while Dartmouth suffered its first loss while leading after two periods (11-1-1).

Seger's two assists were his 40th and 41st points of the season, making him the first Cornell player with a 40-point season since Matt Moulson (22-2042) during the 2004-05 season. Seger's 40-point season marks the sixth time a Cornell player has been more than 40 points under Mike Schafer '86 's tenure as the Big Red's bench boss, along with Brad Chartrand (24-2145 in 1995-96), Kyle Knopp (10-3242 in 1998-99), Stephen Bâby (8-3342 in 2002-03), Ryan Vesce (19-2645 in 2002-03), and Moulson.

40-POINT SEASONS UNDER MIKE SCHAFER '86

Since 1995-96

Brad Chartrand (24-2145) in 1995-1996

Kyle Knopp (10-3242) in 1998-99

Stephen Bâby (8-3342) in 2002-2003

Ryan Vesce (19-2645) in 2002-2003

Matt Moulson (22-2042) in 2004-2005

Gabriel Seger (14-2741) in 2023-24

With his two-assist night, Seger increased his assist total to 27, marking the most by a Cornell player since Stephen Bâby's 33-assist season during the 2002–03 season. Only Bâby and Kyle Knopp (32 assists in 1998-99) are the other two Big Red players with at least 27 seasons under Schafer's tutelage.

THE MOST ASSISTS BY ANY PLAYER UNDER MIKE SCHAFER '86

Since 1995-96

33, Stephen Baby (2002-03)

32, Kyle Knopp (1998-99)

27, Gabriel Seger (2023-24)

Robertson's two assists increased his season total to 19, tying Chris Norton for the record for most points by a freshman defenseman in program history. The two helpers also increased his point total to 24, the most by a Big Red freshman blueliner.

MOST ASSISTED BY A FRESHMAN DEFENSEMAN

Cornell Program History

19, Chris Norton (1984-1985)

19, Ben Robertson (2023-24)

Psenicka's goal gave him 20 points for the season, making him the seventh player to score more than 20 points. This is the first time Cornell has had seven players with 20+ points since the 2002-03 season and the seventh time since the 1981-82 season.

Bancroft's power-play goal in the third period was his seventh of the season, the most by a Cornell player in a season since Tristan Mullin had seven during the 2019-20 season.

Walsh's winning goal was his fifth of the season, tying him for the eighth-most game-winners by a Cornell player in a season at seven points. It's the first time a Big Red player has scored five game-winning goals since Anthony Angello in 2017-18. The winning match makes Walsh one of two Big Red players in the modern era, since 1957-58, to score five winning goals in his first season with the Big Red, joining John Hughes (five in 1967- 68 as a player). second year).

NEXT ONE

Cornell, which will appear in its 23rd ECAC Hockey championship game on Saturday, will face St. Lawrence (14-18-6) in the 2024 ECAC Men's Hockey Championship at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, NY on Saturday at 5 p.m. action airs on ESPN+ and on TSN+ for Canadian viewers.

The Big Red is seeking its first Whitelaw Cup since shutting out Union 3-0 on March 20, 2010 at the then-Times Union Center in Albany. The last time Cornell won the Whitelaw Cup in Lake Placid was in 1997.

Saturday's Whitelaw Cup game will mark the first time the Empire State rivals have met in the ECAC Hockey playoffs since St. Lawrence defeated Cornell 3-1 in the championship game of the 2001 ECAC Hockey Championship, also held at Herb Brooks Arena. It will be the 10th time the Big Red and Saints have played in a playoff setting and the third time the two will play in the ECAC Hockey championship game (1992 and 2001).