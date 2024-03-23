Syracuse football: The first wave of spring roster updates have arrived.





If you've been following the trials and tribulations of Syracuse football this offseason, you know the franchise is in full swing and the new staff continues to vibrate to bring in people from across the country… but also from New Jersey. In addition, the staff here at TNIAAM has noticed that until recently, the Dutch team far exceeded the maximum allowed by the NCAA of 85 people. We've talked extensively about the arrivals as they trickled in and they're noted further down the page, but there have been a number of departures over the course of the off-season. In the continuously updated schedule spreadsheets that we maintain, we have qualified the noted deviations in a number of different ways: Walked on senior day (graduated) Nate Wellington

DMarcus Adams

Elijah Wright Transferred Departure spring: On the other hand, the staff is still making commitments, including some in early 2025, which is also unheard of in these parts. There were more arrivals than departures, leaving us at a cool 86 stock market players on the latest tracker we counted. This is one more than the allowed amount. The following are on the spring roster or coming to fall camp. If noted, it was a transfer, otherwise, if noted, it is a 2024 first-year recruit. Spring schedule: Autumn schedule: All in all, more roster turnover than we have seen in a long time. Let's see if that number changes at all, but right now there are 30 eligible departures while 39 bodies come in between recruits and transfers, a roster shakeup that's pretty unprecedented around these parts. It wouldn't be shocking if we see even more roster moves come out of spring ball as depth charts start to take shape and people assess their position in the roster. Spring transfer window is open from April 15 to 30 for players to submit their names to the portal. This overlaps with the end of spring camp and gives players who feel like they need to make a move the opportunity to do so at that time. The Spring Game is scheduled for April 20 at the JMA Dome beginning at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed live on ACC Network+.

