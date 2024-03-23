Women's tennis drops 6-1 decision at Florida State Women's tennis Georgia Tech yellow jackets





TALHAASSEE, Fla. No. 24 Georgia Tech women's tennis opened the weekend, losing a 6-1 decision at Florida State on Friday night. Scarlett Nicholson claimed a singles win, but the Yellow Jackets were unable to capitalize, moving to 8-7 overall and 4-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Double

Florida State came from behind to win the doubles point and claim the early game lead. Kylie Bilchev and Nicholson gave the Yellow Jackets the early advantage, recording a 6-1 victory over Kristyna Lavickova and Maelie Monfils on court three. But the Seminoles responded with a 6-3 decision on court two. The doubles point came down to court one where Carol Lee And Kate Sharabura looked to be in control and had a 5-2 lead over Vic Allen and Millie Bissett. But FSU came back and won its next four games to erase the deficit and take a 6-5 lead. Tech forced a tiebreaker at 6-all, but the Seminoles pulled away the win, 7-6 (3), to capture the doubles point. Singles

Florida State extended its lead to 6-0, capturing the first five singles matches remaining. First, Lavickova wrapped up a 6-4, 6-2 decision Mahak Jain on lane five, before Allen Lee topped the charts on lane one. Allen took control in the opening set, scoring 6-3 straight sets to soften FSU's lead. Ellie Schoppe sealed the victory for Florida State on court two, earning a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bilchev. The Jacket led 5-2 in the opening set, but Schoppe fought back to take a hard-fought first set, 7-5. The Seminole won the match with a set of 6-4 seconds. The Seminoles won two of their last three games on the courts. Anna Arkadianou extended the lead and hit the top Alejandra Cruz6-2, 7-5, before Monfils recorded a three-set victory over Sharabura, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Nicholson recorded Tech's only win of the day, beating Bissett on lane four. The Jacket dominated the first set 6–2 and led 5–4 in the second before Bissett withdrew to force a tiebreak. The Seminole won the tiebreaker 7-2, but Nicholson held strong in the super tiebreaker, 10-5, to win the match. Georgia Tech closes this four-game road swing on Sunday at No. 19 Miami. The first service in Coral Gables is scheduled for 10 a.m RESULTS

Double

1. Vic Allen/Millie Bissett (FSU) def. No. 12 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 7-6 (3)

2. Anna Arkadianou/Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Given Roach/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-3

3. Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Kristyna Lavickova/Maelie Monfils (FSU) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,2,1*

*Riveted Singles

1. No. 63 Vic Allen (FSU) def. No. 45 Carol Lee (GT) 6-3, 6-3

2. No. 33 Ellie Schoppe (FSU) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-5, 6-4

3. Anna Arkadianou (FSU) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 6-2, 7-5

4. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Millie Bissett (FSU) 6-2, 6-7 (7-2), 1-0 (10-5)

5. Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Mahak Jain (GT) 6-4, 6-2

6. Maelie Monfils (FSU) def. Kate Sharabura (GT) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Order of finishing: 5, 1,2*,3,6,4 Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to Tech's 400-plus student-athletes. Be part of the development of Yellow Jackets who thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics through the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org. For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on@GT_WTEN), Instagram(GT_WTEN), Facebook(Georgia Tech women's tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/womens-tennis-drops-6-1-decision-at-florida-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos