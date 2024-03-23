China Sports Weekly (3.17-3.23)-Xinhua





BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest Chinese sports headlines from the past week: 1. China meets Spain and Serbia in the group stage of the Olympic women's basketball Chinese players celebrate after beating Japan in the women's basketball final of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, October 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong) China, runners-up at the 2022 FIBA ​​Women's World Cup, has been drawn into Group A with Spain, Serbia and Puerto Rico at this summer's Paris Olympics. China will face Spain on July 29, Serbia on August 1 and Puerto Rico on August 4, and the team's head coach Zheng Wei expects a challenging journey for her side in Paris. 2. China tied with Singapore in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Wu Lei (2nd right) of China celebrates his second goal with his teammates during the 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Singapore and China at the National Stadium in Singapore, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) China squandered a 2-0 lead to eventually draw 2-2 with Singapore in Group C of the second stage of the FIFA 2026 Asian Qualifier in Singapore on March 21, thanks to Wu Lei's support. Wu Lei's header in the 10th minute and his follow-up shot during first-half stoppage time gave China a two-goal lead, but Singapore equalized with two goals in the 53rd and 81st minutes. China are third in the group, three points behind group leaders South Korea and level with Thailand, but behind on goal difference. China will play a back-to-back match against Singapore at home in Tianjin on March 26. 3. China's Wang rises to the top position among men in the world table tennis rankings Wang Chuqin of China poses for photos during the awards ceremony after winning the men's final against Liang Jingkun of China at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 17, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) China's Wang Chuqin climbed to world No. 1 in men's singles when the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) published its latest world rankings on March 19. After taking home 2,000 points with his victory at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash, Wang leapfrogged compatriot Fan Zhendong to first place, while WTT Singapore Smash finalist Liang Jingkun climbed to third place, followed by his teammate Ma Long, with another Chinese rower Lin Gaoyuan sits in seventh place. 4. China's Zheng/Huang retains the mixed doubles title at the All England Open in badminton Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong (L) of China poses on the podium after winning the mixed doubles final against Watanabe Yuta/Higashino Arisa of Japan during the 2024 All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, Great Britain, March 17, 2024 .(Xinhua) Top mixed doubles seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China retained their title at the All England Open Badminton Championships by defeating Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight sets on March 17. Both pairs reached the final without losing a set and could not be split in the opening stages before Zheng and Huang collected six points in a row to lead 18-12. After winning the first set 21-16, Zheng and Huang dominated the second set with attacking play and closed it 21-11 to capture their third title of the tournament together. 5. China reaches the 100th gold milestone in the short track world Sun Long (L) of China hugs coach Zhang Jing after the men's 1500 meters final A at the 2024 ISU World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi) Sun Long's victory in the men's 1,500 meters final on March 16 at the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Rotterdam marked China's 100th gold medal in the tournament's history.

