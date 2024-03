One month until WTTD: the global table tennis family is gearing up to celebrate the sport

With just one month to go until World Table Tennis Day 2024, ITTF is eagerly looking forward to the celebration of our beloved sport. This year the theme is 'Diversity and Inclusivity', which represents an important shift because for the first time the theme extends beyond one year. The theme 'Diversity and Inclusion' has been chosen to highlight the unifying nature of table tennis and underlines the sport's ability to bring together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and abilities. It serves as a powerful reminder that diversity enhances our sporting communities and creates an inclusive atmosphere where everyone, regardless of gender, age, race or physical ability, can actively participate and thrive. As we eagerly await the global celebrations on April 23, member associations from all over the world are gearing up to organize events and activities to mark this special occasion. From Costa Rica to Lebanon, Australia to Morocco and Germany to every corner of the world, our continental federations and affiliated associations are leading the way in promoting inclusivity and diversity within sport. With 32 promoters from 30 different countries and territories chosen to expand the festive atmosphere of WTTD on April 23, 2024, the global love for the sport is on full display. Selected from 80 applicants across 5 continents, these dedicated individuals represent a wide range of cultural, social and professional backgrounds, as well as gender identities. At the heart of the celebrations is a series of unique activities aimed at spreading joy and unity. To celebrate where it all started, the ITTF Foundation has partnered with Promenaden Leipzig Central Station for the WTTD festivities on April 23, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. As one of the largest train stations in Europe, the Promenaden Leipzig main station welcomes millions of passengers every year. This year also marks the ITTF Foundation's fifth anniversary of using table tennis to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals, promoting positive global change since its inception in 2019. The Leipzig event is the epicenter of global celebrations and will various activities, including the #TTBelongsToYou Team Tournaments and Diversity and Inclusion sessions. These efforts, in addition to fun interactions with renowned players, are intended to spread joy and excitement among all participants. We invite table tennis enthusiasts from all corners of the world to join us in celebrating diversity and inclusivity in the sport. Stay up to date with all the latest news and events by following the ITTF Foundation's website.Let's come together to celebrate the sport we love and embrace the values ​​of diversity and inclusion on April 23!

