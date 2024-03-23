Sports
Historic night at #ClubCorbett results in WNIT win for A&T
GREENBOROIt was a good night for the city of Greensboro and for women's sports. With its 56-51 victory over UNC Greensboro at the Corbett Sports Center Friday night in the opening round of the postseason Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT), the North Carolina A&T women's basketball team undoubtedly had a great night.
The Aggies and Spartans played in front of an energetic crowd of 3,909 fans rooting for their favorite Greensboro Division I women's basketball team. Two Gate City schools separated by two miles, fighting for city supremacy while trying to advance in a national tournament, provided an excellent atmosphere, and no one can ignore the excitement surrounding the women's game.
The win improved A&T to 21-11 overall as they advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2010. Friday also marked the first time the Aggies hosted an NCAA-sanctioned postseason game. They'll do it again Sunday at 7 p.m. as the Aggies will face the Old Dominion Monarchs in the next round in Corbett. The Spartans season ends on 12/21.
“It would have been a major disappointment for our administration to host this event and not win,” the A&T head coach said Tarrell Robinson, who added a postseason victory to his historic career at A&T. “We wanted this round. We want to win on Sunday. We want to show our fans that this is the type of basketball we play and that they will keep coming back. We want to fill the seats like tonight.
That was electric. That was a great atmosphere. This is how college basketball should be. For our young women, that's the kind of crowd they want to play for.”
Call it jitters, but the Aggies didn't respond well early to an intense environment. After secondary school Chaniya Clark A short jumper gave the Aggies a 2-0 lead, the Spartans scored the next eight points and never relinquished the lead in the first half. The Spartans led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and led by as much as 13, 28-15, with 1:10 left in the second quarter. A&T scored the final four points of the first half and trailed 28-19 at halftime after shooting 23.8 percent.
“At halftime, Coach Rob mentioned that our intensity was low,” said first-year team member of the All-Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Paris Locke. “I knew when I came back from halftime I had to pick up my intensity. We were just dead in the first half and we weren't playing Lady Aggie basketball. We knew what we had to do in the second half.”
That translated into getting out in transition and taking the ball to the basket. A&T went into full attack mode in the second half. After allowing the Spartans to shoot 46.2 percent in the first half, the Aggies held their ground defensively, holding UNCG leading scorer Jayde Gamble scoreless in the second half. The Aggies used their defensive rebounding to get out of transition, continually sending UNCG A&T to the free throw line.
The Aggies went to the free throw line 28 times, including 19. Locke was instrumental in A&T's transition game after Robinson moved her to the power forward position. Locke, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds off the bench, finally gave the Aggies their first lead since Clark's opening bucket with two free throws that gave A&T a 40-38 lead. Two free throws from Makiah Asidanya sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 40-40.
“We decided to start in zone,” Robinson said of the second half. “They scored 18 points in the first half, so you know a smart coach would come man to man and try the zone, and that messed up their rhythm a little bit. We were able to keep Gamble under control. I do that not.” “I don't think she scored in the second half, and that was (assistant) coach (Shavon) Earp keeping up with her fresh bodies.”
A&T's comeback set up a thrilling fourth quarter, with the teams going through five lead changes and three ties in the first four minutes of the final quarter before the Aggies got the ball to Clark for a turnaround jumper and a 46-45 lead . The Aggies went to Clark again for another junior point guard basket Jordyn Dorsey hit two free throws to give the Aggies a 50-45 lead with four minutes to play.
UNCG outscored the Aggies 6-2 over the next 3:45 to cut the Aggies' lead to 52-51. Then, senior guard Maleia Bracone intercepted a pass from Nia Howard and fired a pass to Dorsey for an easy fast-break layup, giving the Aggies a 54-51 lead with 39 seconds to play.
Dorsey led the Aggies with 17 points on 10-for-16 shooting at the foul line. Howard and Isys Grady led UNCG with 10 points each. The Aggies improved to 3-5 in WNIT postseason play heading into Sunday's game.
“We had to go into halftime, think and make some corrections,” Robinson said. “We had to fight back, and we did. It was a heckuva game. That's what you would want a game against your city rival to be like. It was a great atmosphere, so to our fans: come back on Sunday. We will give you need.”
