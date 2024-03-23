No. 2 Terriers advance to Hockey East title game with 4-1 win over No. 7 Maine





Next game: vs. Boston College (Hockey East final) 23/3/2024 | March 23 (Sat) vs Boston College (hockey East finals) BOSTON – Sophomore Ryan Greene scored two goals and junior Matthew Caron made 32 saves to lead the No. 2 Boston University men's ice hockey team to a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Maine in a Hockey East semifinal Friday night at TD Garden. Greene gave BU (26-8-2) a 1-0 sophomore lead midway through the first period Lane Hutson doubled the lead at 9:31 of the second stanza. Maine (23-11-2) got back within one at 6:48 of the third, but Greene's second strike of the game, which was the Terriers' second power play goal of the night, gave BU a two-up lead got with 9. :17 remains in regulation. Graduated student Sam Stevens cooled the game with an empty-netter in the final seconds. Freshman Macklin Celebrini scored three assists as a sophomore Quinn Hutson two helpers included. Senior luk tuk and freshmen Shane Lachance also recorded one assist apiece. Caron was outstanding for the Terriers all night, but especially in the final 40 minutes, when he made 13 saves in each of the final two periods. The Terriers face No. 1 Boston College in the Hockey East title game on Saturday at TD Garden. HOW IT HAPPENED Greene got BU on the board first, just 8:59 into the proceedings. He forced a bad Maine pass off his own end boards, which came straight to the ball Quinn Hutson . Quinn quickly found Greene in the slot, and Greene collected the pass and ripped the puck past Albin Boija (14 saves).

. Quinn quickly found Greene in the slot, and Greene collected the pass and ripped the puck past Albin Boija (14 saves). Lane extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:21 of the second stanza. He collected a pass from Celebrini, dragged a Maine defender and then, with Lachance setting a great screen for Boija, fired a wrist shot into the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Lachance thought he gave the Terriers a 3-0 lead early in the third period, but Maine successfully challenged the play, which was ultimately ruled offside.

The Black Bears then gained even more momentum when Lynden Breen scored on a power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 6:48.

However, Greene gave BU a huge insurance goal at 10:43 of the third. Lachance outwitted his defender along the wall to win the puck and advance it across the zone to Celebrini, who then found a wide-open Greene between the circles. Greene one-timed the puck past Boija for his eleventh goal of the year.

Caron continued to shine in the final minutes before Stevens' empty-netter cooled the game with 27.6 ticks on the clock. GAME NOTES This was the Terriers' first Hockey East semifinal win over Maine in seven tries.

Greene, who has recorded at least one point in all five Hockey East playoff games he has played, has recorded two goals and three assists for five points in three Hockey East Tournament games in his career at TD Garden.

Caron is 7-0-1 with a 1.38 goals-against average and .950 save percentage since Feb. 16.

Celebrini's three assists bring him to 58 points (30g, 28a).

The 17-year-old Hobey Baker finalist is third in the nation in points.

Lane Hutson also a Hobey Baker finalist, scored his 28th career goal on Friday and is now just one point behind the active career leaders in points by a defenseman with 93 (28g, 65a). NEXT ONE No. No. 2 BU and No. 1 BC meet Saturday for the right to lift the Lamoriello Trophy.

The Puck Drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM

This will be the third-ever meeting in the Hockey East title game between the longtime rivals, with BU having defeated BC in 1986 and 2006.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/3/22/mens-ice-hockey-no-2-terriers-advance-to-hockey-east-title-game-with-4-1-win-over-no-7-maine.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos