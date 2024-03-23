Ping pong in the fight against Parkinson's | Health and wellbeing





Mike Guthrie lost his sense of purpose due to Parkinson's disease, but regained it with a ping-pong paddle.

If you don't have a lot of dopamine, you don't have any motivation, and you just don't care, Guthrie said. Ping pong really changed that.

Parkinson's is a degenerative brain disorder caused by the severe loss or damage of dopamine-producing cells in the part of the brain that controls movement. It is not a terminal disease, but the primary symptoms (involuntary movements, muscle stiffness, and coordination problems) can worsen over time, leading to mild to severe disability. To prevent the progression of their diseases and improve motor function, more and more people with neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Multiple Sclerosis are playing table tennis, also known as ping pong. Research into the therapeutic benefits of table tennis is relatively new, but several studies have linked participation to improvements in motor function and other symptoms in patients with Parkinson's. Over a year ago, Guthrie was so inspired by his experiences that he founded a ping-pong group aimed at people with Parkinson's; as of January, it is now part of Neuropong, a statewide program that tailors ping pong to mental exercise and physical therapy for people suffering from a range of neurodegenerative conditions. PAY TO PLAY FOR A CAUSE To raise money for the Grand Junction chapter of Neuropong and the St. Marys Foundation Neurology Fund, a table tennis tournament, Games for Brains, will be hosted by Colorado Mesa University at the Foster Field House on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . The unsanctioned tournament will raise money by charging entry fees to participate ($10 for students and $25 for community members) and by accepting donations. Register for the event or make a donation via engage.supportingcmu.org/event/games-for-brains/e566467 According to Guthrie, the money raised for the Grand Junction Neuropong will likely go toward purchasing a new ping pong table because chapter meetings sometimes attract so many participants that there are more players than equipment. Guthrie added that competition-quality tables cost between $900 and $1,800, but the benefit of a new table is invaluable to their chapter. One of the things you have with Parkinson's is you can get stony-faced, Guthrie said. So to see people shuffling in, because we don't walk very well, stone-faced, but then hitting the ping-pong ball and having fun and smiling and laughing, it's like, OK, I'm getting through to them. TAKE TABLE TENNIS STATEWIDE According to Guthrie, his original motivation in creating an opportunity to play specifically for people with Parkinson's was that the community aspect and similar symptoms would reduce the chance of participants becoming intimidated or discouraged. CMU Table Tennis Coach Mike Meens added that the focus on players with neurodegenerative diseases is also beneficial because it allows them to adapt the way they play, making the sport accessible while still allowing participants to benefit from the challenges of playing ping pong. Table tennis is like playing chess at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour, Meens said. They must be able to move across a three meter long table, recognize the spin and placement of the ball coming towards them, get into position, counter the spin being put on it and get the ball back on the table where they want it, on their angle and with their rotation. About a year after Guthrie pioneered ping pong for Parkinson's patients in Grand Junction, he met retired physician and Neuropong founder Antonino Barbera. Barbera created Neuropong after realizing that the ping pong games he played in his garage helped some of his MS symptoms. Guthrie said he was interested in aligning his group with Neuropong because it expands the benefits and community of ping pong from people with Parkinson's to a majority of people with neurodegenerative diseases. Guthrie added that he liked Neuropong because it also acts as a way to further study, quantify and document the benefits of ping pong for these diseases. Meens added that all community members who want to play table tennis, whether or not affected by a neurodegenerative disease, can participate in the Grand Junction Recreation Departments table tennis program. The program is located at the Bookcliff Activity Center and takes place every Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and every Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

