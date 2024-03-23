



South Whidbey girls tennis coaches are ending their careers at the end of the season Karyle Kramer, who has been the girls' head coach since 2012, plans to retire.

By NATHAN WALEN Special to the News-Times When South Whidbey's girls tennis season comes to an end, it will be the first time in more than 40 years that a member of the Kramer family is not a coach. Karyle Kramer, who has been the girls' head coach since 2012, plans to retire along with her assistant coaches, Bess Windecker-Nelson and Jenny Gochanour. “To me it seemed like a good, natural stopping point,” Kramer said. Her daughter, Pearl Buck, who is a member of the tennis team, is graduating. “I like to stop while it still feels really good.” Pearl, along with Windecker-Nelson's daughter, Mikaela, make up South Whidbey's number one doubles team. Kramer's two other children, Levi and Ranger, played tennis at South Whidbey. From 1994 to 2021, she was head coach of the boys' team. Her father, Tom, previously coached the Falcons tennis program since 1978. Tom still volunteers with the team. “It's pretty special to have a father/daughter run a program,” said Paul Lagerstedt, athletic director at South Whidbey. The Kramers are well known in the community and former students who played tennis at South Whidbey have had children participate in the tennis program. “She feels she is the steward of a very successful program,” Lagerstedt said Karyle Kramer coaches the right way – the lessons she learns are life lessons. “The kids will care about how much you know if they know how much you care about them,” Lagerstedt said. When Tom took over the program in 1978, he was the sole coach of a team of seven girls. He took over the boys' team in 1980 and had 15 players on the team. The girls team won state titles in 1988, 1989, 2000, 2002, 2004 and 2009, Tom Kramer said. Over the years, he has seen South Whidbey compete in various classifications. South Whidbey was a school that competed in the 1A, 2A and 3A classifications over the years. Karyle Kramer, Windecker-Nelson and Grochanour are South Whidbey alumni and were on the tennis team throughout high school. Kramer and Windecker-Nelson played college tennis at the University of Puget Sound. Kramer also highlighted several former coaches who also brought children into the program. Nancy Ricketts helped coach the boys and girls teams for 26 seasons and Rachael Clement coached for eight seasons. “We all stepped up at different times,” Kramer said. South Whidbey is a member of a competitive Emerald Sound Conference where 10 of the 14 schools are private. “It's not unusual for a private school to have a spot for freshmen at the state school,” Kramer said. Longdecker-Nelson said she enjoyed teaching children a sport they can play for life, while Gochanour said she enjoyed seeing students who had never played tennis become part of the team. In the meantime, the coaches are busy guiding players through a successful season, including recent wins against Coupeville, Oak Harbor and Granite Falls.

