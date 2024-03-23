Men's hockey falls to No. 14 Cornell in the ECAC Hockey Semifinals





HANOVER, NH The Dartmouth men's hockey team took the lead twice Friday night, including a 3-1 lead, but Cornell scored five goals in the third to claim a 6-3 victory at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid in the ECAC semifinals. Hockey tournament. John Fusco led the way for the Big Green with two goals Sean Chisholm also lit the lamp. Chisholm added an assist to end the night with two points and Cam McDonald had two assists. Dartmouth finishes the season at 13-10-9, while Cornell improves to 20-6-6. “I am incredibly proud of the 25 young men on the Dartmouth men's hockey team,” said Koenig Family Head Coach of Dartmouth Men's Hockey Reid Cashman . “They hadn't lost since Feb. 3; they found a way to not only get home ice, but to secure a first-round bye. A second-round sweep at Thompson Arena, come to Lake Placid and fought to the end.” The Big Red scored three unanswered goals on third down to take their first lead of the evening at 4-3. Cornell then scored two empty-net goals in the final minutes to extend the lead. With the score tied at 1-1, Fusco scored twice in the middle frame to put the Big Green ahead by two. His first goal came less than a minute after the Big Red equalized. Fusco fired a shot from the blue line through traffic that flew past Cornell goaltender Ian Shane and into the net. Later in the period, Fusco scored on the power play when Dorfman made a key pass from left to right for Fusco to slam in the quick shot. Cornell tied the game within the first five minutes of the second period when Ondrej Psenicka put a shot past Kuiper Black . A back-and-forth affair in the opening period saw the Big Green strike first with just under five minutes remaining. Braids Dorfman pushed the puck forward and his first shot was turned wide by Shane. Dartmouth pounced on the loose puck, and a series of quick passes along the boards led to Dorfman feeding Chisholm, who ripped his shot into the top left corner under the crossbar for his eighth goal of the season. The Big Green's 13 wins this season surpasses the win total of the previous two seasons combined. The nine-match unbeaten streak entering Friday's match was the longest streak in more than four decades.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dartmouthsports.com/news/2024/3/22/mens-hockey-falls-to-no-14-cornell-in-the-ecac-hockey-semifinals-240322.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos