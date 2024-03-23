Great day for Fighting Saints at Al Manuel invitational with five national qualifiers





Men's athletics | 22/03/24 | 11:25 PM Missoula, Mont. Carroll College Track & Field had a great opener at the Al Manuel Invitation on Friday, March 22. The Fighting Saints qualified 5 individuals for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships. Ruben Hornby achieved a personal best and A standard in the men's Javelin, while the rest of the qualifiers achieved B standard in their events. Sorren Reese qualified in the women's Javelin. On the men's side, Weston means jumped a personal best in the high jump to win the event and qualify. Brycen Gardner won the 3000m Steeplechase and will join Hornby at Outdoor Nationals for the second year in a row. Zack Gacnik debuted on the 5 km circuit, winning the race and approaching the A standard in the event. Several individuals have placed in the Top 3 in their events at a competitive NCAA meet. In addition to wins by Means, Gardner and Gacnik, Rylee Herbstritt (100 obstacles, 400 obstacles), Chloe Rats (400m), Madalen Shipman (800m), Sorren Reese (800m), Eva Wagoner (400 obstacles), Hannah Semf (3000m Steepjacht), Lucas Decker (3000m Steepjacht), Daniel Koralewski (3000m Steeplechase), and Carter White (Long Jump) scored in the Top 3 in their events. In addition to Hornby and Means, several other Saints achieved personal bests during the competition. At field events Kayla Botkin (hammer throw), Wyatt Cox (Long jump), Jos Smalley (pole vault), and Jackson Barney (pole vault) sets lifetime records. For running events, Shipman and Reese's 800s were their fastest ever, while Sempf (3000m Steeplechase) Anna Terry (5000m), and Ben Wallace (5000m) also ran their personal best. “It was a great day and I am really proud of all our athletes,” said Head Coach Harry Clark. “We are off to an even better start than in recent years and look forward to improving from here,” he added. Full results are available HERE Next weekend the Saints will be off for Easter before returning to competition April 4 at the Providence Open. Follow Carroll Athletics on Twitter and Facebook and Carroll Track & Field/Cross Country on Facebook and Instagram for race and season updates.

