Table tennis Guinness World Record returns to Belfast

Three-time Irish champion Paul McCreery thanks Lady Mary Peters for her support of Northern Irish table tennis

A table tennis club in Belfast has been given a Guinness World Record title.

Table tennis club Ormeau originally set the record in 2017 for the highest number of consecutive shots in one continuous rally involving 113 different people.

In 2020, a club from Brighton took the record title, with a rally of 118.

At the event to regain the title on Thursday, more than 130 participants lined up to conquer the world record.

To get the record, each competitor had to take one shot and move aside while the next person came behind and so did the fourth person, creating a continuous rally against one person.

If the ball was missed or bounced twice, it went back to the beginning of the queue.

The event was organized by Ormeau Table Tennis Club with the help of the Mary Peters Trust.

Lady Mary said the event gave young people the opportunity to learn table tennis

Speaking at the event, Lady Mary said: “We support young table tennis players who have exceptional talent. This is a way to increase the opportunities for young people to learn table tennis.

“We're here to break the world record. To win it back and take it home. But it's also a fun community event.”

Four-time Irish champion Paul McCreery is used to the pressure but he said: “It feels like 120 different people are playing against you, it's tiring.”

“I think we had about 15 attempts, and towards the end I was so mentally tired. Maintaining focus for 120 shots in a row and trying not to make mistakes really took a lot of effort.”

More than 130 people took part in the group effort to retake the world record

Officials from the Guinness World Records and rally counters were present at the event to ensure everything was in order.

During the best attempt, the participants started cheering and celebrating as they thought they had broken the record of 118.

But the rally counters had clicked just 116 times – just two shots shy of the record.

So it was back to the beginning, with Lady Mary making the opening serve.

However, review by video invigilators revealed that 120 shots had in fact been taken during that best effort, meaning the record had been broken.

Keith Knox says even some experienced players suffered from the pressure

The Ormeau Table Tennis Club is Ireland's first full-time club and was founded in 2013 by brothers Keith and Gervis Knox from County Tyrone.

They received the BBC Unsung Hero award in 2017 for their volunteer work and contribution to sport.

Since then the club has grown in both size and international prominence after being crowned champions of the British Premier League last year.

Some of their players, including 13-year-old Peadar Sheridan, have even competed on the world stage.

'A monumental day'

Keith Knox said: “It was a monumental day for the club, I'm so happy we got there in the end.

“There were people at the front of the line tonight who had never hit a table tennis ball in their lives.

“There were many parents, friends and relatives of tennis table club members who did their part to bring us this record.”

He admitted the feat was far from easy, with even the experienced players missing some returns.

'That just shows how much pressure there is when you get to around seventy or eighty. The nerves completely take over.'

Gokul Nath moved to Northern Ireland from India about two years ago

Gokul Nath said after the event: “I can't believe I'm part of a world record – it's something I didn't think could happen.”

Gokul moved to Northern Ireland from India about two years ago and has been playing table tennis for about a decade.

He said: “I have been to several table tennis clubs in Northern Ireland but this is something really special.

“I'm so proud to be part of this moment.”