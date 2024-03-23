Recap of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championships, Round of 16 – Day Two





SIOUX CITY, Iowa – [Schedule & Results | Bracket] Day two of the 2024 NAIA Women's Basketball Championship Round of 16 winners rounded out the quarterfinals. Three of the top seeds advance to the right side of the bracket, while the last match was an upset from the Liston Quadrant. GAME NOTES/HIGHLIGHTS No. 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) (31-1) final. No. 5 Menlo (California) (20-9), 73-61 | Box score The teams traded scoring runs throughout the game. When Menlo (Calif.) closed the scoring gap to two or three points, the Tigers launched another scoring run before the Oaks could overtake the lead. Campbellsville built its biggest lead of the game in the fourth quarter with a 16-point difference. The 11 points the Tigers dropped in the final 4 minutes and 35 seconds of the game included two key three-point shots from Madaline Boyle that sealed the 73-61 victory.

Menlo's Jordyn Rosette led all scorers with 22 points. Her teammate Alberte Frisch and opponent Kaitlynn Wilks of Campbellsville followed with 17 points each.

Kiara Brown of Menlo recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds (10 on, 2 out).

The Tigers' 40 points in the paint were a difference-maker compared to the Oaks' 18. No. 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) (25-9) final. No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (SD) (11/22), 87-80 | Box score Cumberlands (Ky.) and Dakota State (SD) went back and forth through the first three quarters trying to consolidate their leads. In the fourth quarter, Cumberlands did just that as the team scored seven unanswered buckets, including a three from Kassie Monday, for a 78-74 lead with 3:57 remaining. From that point on, the Patriots never relinquished the lead as they turned 5-6 from the charity stripe to go along with a pair of layups for the 87-80 final.

Shaylayne Nagel of Dakota Wesleyan and Destiny Haworth of Cumberlands led all scorers with 21 points. DWU's Rylee Rosenquist followed with 20 points of her own.

The Patriots advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. No. 1 Dordt (Iowa) (32-2) final. No. 4 Mayville State (ND) (26-4), 84-76 | Box score Dordt (Iowa) and Mayville State (ND) traded the lead, with eight lead changes during the game and six ties. Until Dordt (Iowa) built its biggest lead of the game late in the fourth quarter after Macy Siever's 14-point run that gave the Defenders the 84-76 victory.

MacKenzie Hughes of Mayville State (ND) led all scorers with 24 points.

Macy Sievers from Dordt followed with 22 points of her own. Sievers fell just short of a triple-double with 22 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds (8 on, 1 out) on her stat line. The sophomore's numbers included four steals on the night.

The Defenders advance to the semifinals for the second time in program history. No. 7 Briar Cliff (Iowa) (24-9) final. No. 6 Indiana Tech (30-4), 78-52 | Box score Indiana Tech and Briar Cliff (Iowa) battled for control throughout the first quarter. BCU took the lead with 7:43 left in the second quarter and that lead was extended to as many as 30 points as the Chargers controlled the third and fourth quarters, leading to a Round of 16 win.

The third quarter cemented the Charger's victory as the team scored 31 points to the Warrior's 16.

BCU's Kennedy Benne led all scorers with 25 points. Her teammate Mallie Mcnair followed with 18 points of her own.

Briar Cliff was 14.2% more successful from beyond the arc and 12.1% more successful from the floor. On Saturday, No. 1 Campbellsville and Mid-South Conference opponent No. 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) will take the court to determine the winner of the Duer Quadrant. Meanwhile, No. 1 Dordt will face Great Plains Athletic Conference opponent No. 7 Briar Cliff to determine the winner of the Liston Quadrant. Campbellsville will make its 15th appearance in the quarterfinals and Cumberlands will make its first in program history. Dordt and Carroll are both making their second appearance in the quarterfinals.

