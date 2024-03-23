No. 2 TCU downs No. 27 Baylor, 4-1





WACO, Texas – No. 2 TCU men's tennis earned its first Big 12 victory of 2024 after defeating No. 27 Baylor 4-1 at the Hurd Tennis Center on Friday night. After falling in doubles, the Horned Frogs claimed four courts in singles and improved to 15-1 (1-0 Big 12) on the year. “The boys continue to grind and they take the road win at Baylor after losing the doubles point,” said Head Coach David Roditi . “We didn't know who was playing today, but the guys responded. They put on their helmets and went to work. As a coach, I know I speak for Devin (Bowen) and Steven (Forman), we couldn't be more proud of them fight and their resilience. Against a team like that you go out and lose the doubles points. Couldn't be more proud of the boys, Sunday we go to Texas with a day to figure it out and compete again. Go Frogs!” Doubles canceled Pedro Vives And And Quirijns earned their second win as a duo in 2024 by defeating Baylor's Christopher Frantzen and Oskar Brostrom 6-4. Tomas Jirousek And Jack Pinnington trailed 5-1 before winning three straight matches before falling, 6-4 to Baylor's Devin Badenhorst and Luc Koenig. No. 51 ranked duo of Duncan Chan And Lazy Maxted suffered third defeat of double season. The TCU pair fell to No. 40 behind the tandem of Zsombor Velcz and Tadeas Paroulek of Baylor, 7-5. Doubles results No. 40 Zsombor Velcz/Tadeas Paroulek (Baylor) def. No. 51 Duncan Chan / Lazy Maxted (TCU): 7-5 Devin Badenhorst/Luc Koenig (Baylor) def. Tomas Jirousek / Jack Pinnington (TCU): 6-4 Pedro Vives / And Quirijns (TCU) final Christopher Frantzen/Oskar Brostrom (Baylor): 6-4 Order of finishing (2, 3, 1) Singles overview After losing the doubles point for the fourth time in 2024, TCU faced an uphill battle in the early stages of the competition. One of college tennis' best lineups answered the call by winning on four courts to take the match ahead of the Horned Frogs. Pedro Vives the No. 57 player in the ITA rankings, leveled the score at one when he defeated No. 88 Devin Badenhorst in straight sets to win 6-2, 6-2. Tomas Jirousek gave the Horned Frogs the lead as he earned a straight-set victory with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 win over Baylor's Luc Keonig. After being a hero in the first game between the Horned Frogs and the Bears, Duncan Chan picked up where we left off when he gave the Horned Frogs a 3-1 lead after winning on court six. Chan defeated Baylor's Oskar Brostrom 6-1, 2-6, 6-2. No. 8 Jack Pinnington counted his 17th victory over a nationally ranked foe dating back to the fall when he defeated No. 74 Zsombor Velcz of Baylor. Pinnington dropped the first set 1-6, before winning the next two sets by a score of 6-4. Pinnington, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, is now 5-0 on court one and 11-2 overall in 2024. Singles results No. 8 Jack Pinnington (TCU) final No. 74 Zsombor Velcz (Baylor): 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 number 6 Jake Fearnley (TCU) vs. No. 50 Tadeas Paroulek (Baylor): 6-7(7-5), 6-1, 2-3 unfinished No. 57 Pedro Vives (TCU) final No. 88 Devin Badenhorst (Baylor): 6-2, 6-2 No. 72 Lazy Maxted (TCU) vs. Louis Bowden (Baylor): 6-1, 3-6, 4-3 unfinished Tomas Jirousek (TCU) final Luc Koenig (Baylor): 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 Duncan Chan (TCU) final Oskar Brostrom Poulsen (Baylor): 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 Order of finishing (3, 5, 6, 1) Next one The Horned Frogs travel to Austin to take on No. 8 Texas on Sunday at 3 p.m.

