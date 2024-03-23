No. 6 Bobcats Drop ECAC semifinal matchup





HAMDEN, Conn. The Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program fell to St. Lawrence in the ECAC semifinals tonight by a 3-0 final at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. St. Lawrence scored a pair in the second period to seize the advantage before icing the match with an empty-netter in the third. STATISTICS AND NOTES Senior Jayden Lee blocked six Quinnipiac shots tonight, the most on the team. The Bobcats blocked 21 as a team.

blocked six Quinnipiac shots tonight, the most on the team. The Bobcats blocked 21 as a team. Victor Czerneckianair continued his hot run at the face-off, winning seven of nine draws. He won 72.7 percent of his encounters in the last five games.

continued his hot run at the face-off, winning seven of nine draws. He won 72.7 percent of his encounters in the last five games. Quinnipiac had just one power play opportunity, while St. Lawrence had three. They scored their final goal midway through the second. NEXT ONE Quinnipiac awaits its fate in the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament on Sunday night as the field is unveiled live on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. For an inside look at the Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program, follow on social media @QU_MIH or visit gobobcats.com/mih. Read the full article

