Mollica and Coffey Tally perform strongly at Knights Invitation





ORLANDO, Fla.Villanova opened the outdoor track and field season on Friday with the first day of competition in the Knights Invitation at the UCF Track and Field Complex. The top placings of the day came from the seniors Nick Coffee (Cranston, RI)And Nicholas Mollica (Jackson, NJ)who each finished fifth in their respective events. Coffey threw a distance of 63.64 meters in the javelin throw in an impressive first performance of the year. He started the day by throwing 59.64 meters in his opening throw to qualify for the final, before achieving his best result of the day in his fifth and final attempt. Coffey finished fifth out of 30 competitors with the fourth longest throw of his career. In the 400 meter hurdles, Mollica started the season in strong form with a time of 53.59, finishing fifth out of 34 runners. Sophomore Lucas Rakowitz (Dallas, Texas)also competed in the hurdles, posting a time of 56.61 in his first collegiate race in the event. Earlier today, junior pitcher Tristan Bolinsky (Gordon, Pa.)advanced to the hammer final and came ninth with a personal best of 52.70 metres. Five of Bolinsky's throws on the day went over 50 yards and he recorded his longest throw on the fifth of his six attempts. In the final field event of the day, senior Justin Miller (Collierville, Tenn.)achieved a score of 6.80 meters in the long jump. Villanova returns to action on Saturday at UCF and will also compete locally in the Penn Challenge at Franklin Field.

