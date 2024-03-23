Storm Hunter crashes out of the women's singles





Storm Chaser was eliminated from the women's singles match at the Miami Open 2024 tennis tournament in Florida on Friday after losing her second-round match. The 29-year-old Hunter, ranked 122nd, fell 6-4, 6-3 to American Emma Navarro, seeded 20th at the WTA 1000 event. It was Hunter who started the match on the front foot, breaking her better ranked opponent twice earlier to take a 4-1 lead in the first set. However, Navarro turned the tables on Hunter, breaking the Aussies' serve three times on the trot to take the lead. The second set proved easier for Navarro. The Australian tennis player had advanced to the Round of 64 after her opening round opponent, Italy's Martina Trevisan, retired. Hunter led 6-3, 3-0 in the match before world number 61 Trevisan withdrew. However, Hunter, the world No. 3 in the WTA doubles rankings, is still alive in the women's doubles event in Florida and will partner Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. The duo will play against China's Wang Xinyu and Zheng Saisai in the first round. Hunter's departure also ends Australia's women's singles campaign at the Miami Open. Daria Saville had also lost in the second round on Thursday. Meanwhile, most of Friday's Miami Open matches were suspended due to heavy rain in Florida. World number 10 Alex de Minaur starts his men's singles campaign on Sunday. Matthew Ebden will also play doubles this weekend with Indian partner Rohan Bopanna.

