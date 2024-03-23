Michigan State vs. Michigan time, TV





When: 8:00 PM Saturday. Where: Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. TV: Big Ten Network. BOX SCORE HOW THE SPARTANS GOT HEREMichigan State hockey advanced to its first Big Ten title game after a 2-1 home win over OSU Game Notes: Hockeytown moves to East Lansing for one night as the state's two Big Ten teams face off for a conference title at Munn Ice Arena. Michigan, the fourth seed, is looking for its third straight Big Ten title after knocking off the top seed (Minnesota at Minneapolis) the past two seasons. Michigan State, this season's best player, is looking for its first title in 10 seasons of Big Ten hockey; The Spartans' last conference tournament title came in 2006 in the CCHA. How long ago was that? Star MSU goaltender Trey Augustine was just over a year old when the Spartans won the Mason Cup at Joe Louis Arena. Of course, Augustine, the All-Big Ten second-teamer, was the youngest netminder in the conference this season, with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. That included stopping 37 of 38 shots in last week's semifinal win over Ohio State. The Spartans have another star freshman on the blueline, with Belarus' Artyom Levshunov making first-team All-Big Ten and earning honors as the league's top freshman. He is expected to be a top-10 pick in this summer's NHL draft after scoring nine goals and 23 assists in 37 games this season. Not that the Wolverines are lacking in accolades: UM placed three players in first-team All-Big Ten defenseman Seamus Casey, forward Rutger McGroarty (U-Ms captain) and forward Gavin Brindley, whose 24 goals also became Player of the Year. and 27 assists in 36 games. This will be the fifth game this season between the Spartans and Wolverines, with MSU winning the past three. But they were at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Wolverines won the only game played in Munn 7-1 in January in a penalty-kill brawl. There will be more hockey for both teams next week regardless of tonight's outcome, as the Spartans and Wolverines are assured spots in the NCAA Tournament, whose 16-team field will be released Sunday night; Michigan State could grab a 1-seed with a win and some help from other conferences, but won't fall below a 2-seed. The Wolverines appear likely to pick up a 3-seed when the teams wrap up on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.; the regionals are scheduled for Maryland Heights, Missouri; Providence, Rhode Island; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Springfield, Massachusetts. Live updates For updates from and around the ice rink,take a look at X. Contact Ryan Ford at[email protected]. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, you know?)@theford. Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/college/michigan-state/spartans/2024/03/23/big-ten-hockey-championship-game-score-michigan-state-vs-michigan-time-tv/73074722007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos