Four Purple Eagles finish in double figures and win WNIT opening round

Niagara University, NYThe Niagara women's basketball team earned a 91-86 victory over Le Moyne in the opening round of the WNIT at the Gallagher Center on Friday night.

First quarter

Niagara jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first 2:18 of the game. After the first quarter, Niagara led 22-21 Angel Parker led all scorers with nine points on 4-5 shooting from the field while making a free throw. Amelia Strong And Lot Strother both had six points, as Strong was 3-7 from the field, while Strother was 2-2 from three. Niagara forced eight turnovers in the quarter while scoring 10 points off turnovers and 10 points on fast breaks. Niagara shot 45% from the field while limiting the Dolphins to 36.4%. The Purple Eagles took the lead eight seconds into the game and held on for the rest of the quarter. Saige Glover led all players with five rebounds in just over four minutes.

Second quarter

There were only 23 combined points in the second quarter, with Niagara trailing the Dolphins 12-11. Five different Purple Eagles scored with Aaliyah Parker and a. Parker has three points each Chardonnay Hartley , Kylie Buckley , and Glover each had two points. Niagara scored eleven rebounds in the quarter, while Aa. Parker, Glover and Lore Porter scored two rebounds. Strong, An. Parker, Strother, Marlie Dickerson And Arie Hicks all had one rebound in the quarter. Niagara forced nine turnovers in the quarter and scored nine fewer points than turnovers.

Halfway

Niagara led 34-32 at halftime as An. Parker led all scorers with 12 points. Strong and Strother each had six points. The Purple Eagles had 17 forced turnovers while scoring 19 points off turnovers. Niagara went to the paint for 16 points in the paint. Aaa. Parker had three blocks in the first half that led the game. The Purple Eagles had four assists in the half, while Hicks had two assists while Aa. Parker and Dickerson each had an assist.

Third quarter

The Dolphins took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter and outscored Niagara 27-24 in the third quarter. Niagara was led by Strong and Aa. Parker with seven points each, while Strother hit a pair of threes. The Purple Eagles forced six turnovers in the third quarter as Aa. Parker and Strother each came away with a steal. Niagara scored 10 of 24 points in the paint, while five points came on the fast break. Niagara led for 7:36 in the third quarter, while there were three lead changes and two ties. Strong had four rebounds to lead Niagara, while An. Parker had two rebounds. The Purple Eagles had seven assists in the quarter with An. Parker led the team with three assists.

Fourth quarter

The Purple Eagles scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Both Aa. Parker and An. Parker had nine points in the quarter, as did all nine of An. Parker's came from the free throw line. Niagara went 19-21 as a team from the free throw line in the quarter. Niagara scored 11 points on the fast break of the quarter. The Purple Eagles outscored the Dolphins 10-8 in the quarter, with Niagara pulling down eight rebounds on the defensive end. Strong had three rebounds to lead Niagara, while Glover, Strother and Aa. Parker had two each. Purple Eagles again had three blocks in the quarter as Aa. parker, Alyssa Rossignol and Glover each had a block.

Niagara Notes

It marks the first time in Niagara's NCAA Division I era that Niagara has won a postseason tournament game.

It also marked the first time in the Niagara NCAA Division I era that the Purple Eagles hosted a postseason tournament game.

Four Purple Eagles finished in double figures as An. Parker had a game high 23 points. Aaa. Parker had 19 points, while Strong and Strother each had 17 points.

Strong recorded her first career double-double as she had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Glover came down with 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-digit rebounding game. She has 10 or more boards in six matches this season.

A. Parker broke the program record for games played when she appeared in 125e career game as a Purple Eagle. Her 23 points currently put her at 1,498 career points and just two points shy of becoming the seventh Purple Eagle to score 1,500 points in a Niagara uniform.

The Purple Eagles forced 26 turnovers in the win, while having 12 steals. A. Parker led the way with four steals, while both Strother and Dickerson had two steals.

Niagara is now 8-0 all-time against Le Moyne. It was the first time schools at the NCAA Division I level matched up.

The Purple Eagles improve to 12-3 this season at the Gallagher Center.

Niagara has scored 29 fewer points than turnovers and is averaging 26.2 fewer points this season.

The Purple Eagles scored 26 points on the fast break, marking the eighth time this season they have scored 20+ points on fast breaks.

Niagara scored 91 points in the game, which is a new season high. They have scored over 90 points in two games this season, Niagara is 21-7 when scoring over 60 points and 11-0 when scoring 80 or more points.

The Purple Eagles had a season-high six blocks in the win.

The Purple Eagles look to advance to the Super 16 round of the WNIT as they take on Vermont in the second round of the WNIT on Monday, March 25 in Burlington, Vermont. Niagara is tied 2-2 against Vermont in program history, the teams last playing in the 2005-06 season.