The fuss about the English flag feels trivial, but football remains a rallying point for discontent | England

Flag. noun. A piece of bunting used as an emblem for military or naval purposes, for signaling decoration, display and propaganda.

Flag. verb. To droop, to flap feebly, to become mindless.

Yes. That about covers it. As the current English shirt-flag desecration of lesbian conspiracy-rage shemozzle (imagine explaining all this in painstaking detail to a time traveler from 1993) approaches its third day, both dictionary definitions of the four-letter word in the middle seem about right .

Perhaps, with a little foresight, the Football Association could have avoided the mishap over the recolored George Cross on its latest overpriced, scratchy nylon replica shirt by suggesting that this design detail was linked to the fact that England v Brazil takes place on Palm Sunday weekend , when the competition The cross is traditionally draped in purple, outshining even the most patriotic brocade enthusiast.

Not that this would have helped anyone get closer to objective truth. That is the flag (and this is not the flag.) a flag) is not a protected symbol. Nike's decision to go for a purple, blue and pink version of the beloved cross may be pointless, gimmicky and even quite cynical. No one here does anything without focusing on every last chevron and flash: if the response was truly unforeseen, then the FA and Nike should fire its entire marketing team.

But the fact remains that there are no laws or regulations about desecrating the flag because it is not sacred in the first place. If England were to play a match at sea wearing a giant version of this shirt, they could theoretically be charged with committing an offense under the Merchant Shipping Act by displaying an incorrect ensign (ask yourself: has Gareth Southgate was this even considered? Is Ben White's absence related to possible maritime crimes?).

The FA's statement had a bewildered, light-hearted tone, as if this was all somewhat beneath it

In fact, the fact that no laws or rules are broken here is in itself significant when it comes to culture, heritage and values. The freedom not to worry about the colors of fabrics, or to salute properly, or to harbor patriotic views is, in fact, very British. Men and women have fought to defend this freedom. What would be more worth keeping?

Otherwise, it's worth pointing out that the flag has often been endlessly chopped up and reused over the years. Did Geri Halliwell's iconic mini dress mean nothing at all? The flag is embedded in the rear headlights of a new Mini Cooper. The flag is currently available as a graffiti style T-shirt in your local Next. The flag is a brand. Traditionally it wasn't even a football thing, a Union Jack in the stands until Euro 96 and completely absent from the 1966 shirt. It's just part of the spectacle on the edges.

England lifts the World Cup at Wembley, without the national flag on the shirt. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

And yet here we are all the same, once again going through the familiar cycle of football frenzy in England (the late Southgate era). At that moment two well-known questions arise. Does any of this actually matter? And is there any way to stop it?

The answer to the second of these questions is clearly no. Early on, there was a small, tantalizing chance that irritation at the playful (also disingenuous) reworking of the George Cross might have passed off as yet another routine expression of localized internet brain rage.

That possibility was extinguished by Keir Starmer's calculated and essentially untruthful contribution to the debate. It can be 100% guaranteed that Starmer doesn't really care about this issue. His decision to call for the shirt to be scrapped, exacerbating people's dissatisfaction with it for political gain, comes at the traditional point in an election year when Labor campaigns are focused on not looking like Labour, which, it seems it seems, the best way is to scrap the shirt. to be elected to the PvdA. Well done, British party politics.

Starmer has been joined by the usual group of people who benefit from deepening division. Nigel Farage has a vision. Joey Barton drops truth headlines on Rishi Sunak himself has issued a hedged statement in which he expresses no actual coherent views or feelings. These are not ridiculous, but the semiotics, word clouds and facial expressions that his data crunchers choose.

Gareth Southgate's ruthless politicization is absurd on so many levels. Photo: James Manning/PA

And so this will continue through the final friendly international double-header of the season, with the feeling that there is no other time outside of international football where England feel so much like a strange, small, damp, angry island stranded on the diving board. point between the continents.

There are two more things worth saying about all this. First, while it may be tempting to downplay people's feelings of anger over a discolored flag, partly because it just seems very trivial, that urge is also part of the problem. Even the FA's statement on Friday afternoon in response to the public commotion struck a tone of bewilderment and lightheartedness, as if this was all completely unpredictable, even slightly below that.

In reality, the reaction was completely predictable. Thousands of people have signed a petition to scrap the new shirt and boycott Nike. Football has become the amplifier, the echo board for feelings that are undeniably real, for the reserves of dissatisfaction and anger, the feeling that always surfaces around English football, the feeling that something is being diminished, diminished, taken away.

This may seem like something uniquely English. No other country speaks so emphatically about its feelings (there is currently no equivalent Dear Portugal hit in theater land in Lisbon, about the struggle to be Portuguese in the Fernando Santos era). But the presence at Wembley of both Brazil (coup, riots, hijacked national shirt) and Belgium (peasants currently spraying riot police with manure) reminds us that there is an epidemic of unhappiness and alienation. Football is simply the rallying point for these feelings. And it has a responsibility to take care of it.

'It's not the flag of St George': Gareth Southgate plays down England Nike kit controversy video

Finally, none of this is likely to pave the way to success on the field. Southgate's ruthless politicization is absurd on so many levels, not least when it comes to the issue of flags. Southgate is a patriot, a cap-laden servant of the national game and a friendly, tolerant, definitively English kind of person. It still seems absurd that there is such a constant barrage of toxic noise surrounding this team.

There are clearly public voices, angry supporters and people with a media platform who would now prefer England and Southgate to fail from this point on, because the views are so entrenched, because it is better to be right, because success now would be hard to stomach . .

Clearly, some of this underlies the more extreme and thunderous reactions to the flag shemozzle. For decades, English teams struggled under the weight of underperformance. This version seems to have found a new and very distinctive method to increase the chance of failure. Toxicity, distraction, outside pressure, it will all take its toll at some point.