Ludhiana boy takes three golds in national para table tennis





Shubham Wadhwa, a computer science student and para table tennis player, fought against all odds to win three gold medals in the mixed doubles, men's doubles and men's singles Class 3 categories at the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Para Table Tennis National Championship. 2023-24 in Indore on Friday, among 18 players from different states. Shubham Wadhwa met with an accident in February 2016, in which he injured his spinal cord, following which he was on a ventilator for about two months. (HT photo) Trained by his coach Sahil Sharma, who runs the Aspire Table Tennis Academy in Model Town, Wadhwa participated in nine international tournaments last year and won three titles in para-table tennis. He also won gold at the Khelo India Para Games in December 2023. Hindustan Times – Your fastest source for breaking news! Read now. A Lovely Professional University (LPU) student, delighted with his championship win, said: I am extremely happy with the result, but my ultimate goal is to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, for which I am keeping my nose open loves. the grindstone. These tournaments are the stepping stone to the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Asian Games. The number of titles a player earns in these tournaments adds points for that specific player, making him or her eligible for the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Wadhwa met with an accident in February 2016, in which he injured his spinal cord and was on a ventilator for about two months. My life turned upside down when my lower body became paralyzed and I was bedridden for over two years, but the support of my family motivated me to start a new life and after that I resumed my studies in 2018. Before he was introduced to table tennis, Shubham did wheelchair modeling at LPU and even tried his luck in bodybuilding. In 2019, with the help of the Ludhiana Table Tennis Association, he started playing the game and clinched gold for the first time at the Para National Table Tennis Championship in 2022. He also bagged three medals, including gold in the men's singles, another gold for the men. doubles and silver in mixed doubles, at the National Ranking Para Table Tennis Championships in February this year. Wadhwa is now gearing up for his Paralympic Games qualification tournament to be held in Thailand in May this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/ludhiana-lad-grabs-three-gold-in-national-para-table-tennis-101711214974406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos