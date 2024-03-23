Cal hosts No. 20 Colorado in its first Pac-12 home game







Andrew Madsen/KLC Photos Defenseman Clara Page was one of the key players for a Cal team that ranks 19th nationally in goals allowed.

First draw on Saturday at 1 p.m

CAL HOSTS NO. 20 COLORADO ON SATURDAY IN FIRST PAC-12 HOME GAME Cal will put its three-game win streak on the line Saturday in its first Pac-12 home game of 2024 against No. 20 Colorado. The Buffaloes have lost three of their last five after a 3-0 start.

Colorado has a 12-2 lead in the all-time series and has won each of the last twelve meetings. The Buffaloes were dominant in both 2023 meetings, handing Cal a 20-3 loss, the most lopsided of the campaign, on March 19 in Boulder, and a 19-9 loss on April 23 in Berkeley.

The Buffaloes have won six straight in Berkeley.

Cal's two wins in the series came in the first two meetings ever between the teams, including a 12-10 victory in Berkeley in 2015.

Saturday's forecast in Berkeley calls for cloudy skies on first pass with a 48% chance of precipitation, a temperature of 58 degrees and winds from the southwest at 26 miles per hour. CURRENT WIN STREAK Cal's current three-game winning streak is its longest since a four-gamer from February 22 to March 8, 2019. The current streak started with back-to-back home wins against Winthrop (March 10) and Butler (March 12). last Saturday's dramatic victory in Oregon. TOP OF THE PAC Cal is one of four teams topping the Pac-12 standings after one conference game each. THAT DEFENSE Cal ranks third in the Pac-12 and 19th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 9.22 goals per game. The Bears gave up more than ten goals just once in a 13-7 loss to Cornell on February 17.

During its current three-game winning streak, Cal has allowed just 18 total goals for an average of 6.00 per game and no more than eight in any of the three games for an average of 6.00 per game. The three straight games with eight or fewer opponent goals mark the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since a three-game stretch from April 18 to 25, 2010. The last time a Cal team had an extended stretch of games where the opponents remained at eight. goals or fewer came during a four-game streak from April 13 and May 4, 2001.

Goalkeeper Callan Fritsch has been a big reason why the Bears' defense has had such success. Fritsch, a fifth-year senior transfer from Drexel, leads the Pac-12 in save percentage with a .504 mark, which is 11th nationally. Fritsch also ranks among the Pac-12 leaders in goals against average (9.42, 3rd Pac-12, 23rd NCAA) and saves (65, 4th Pac-12, 52nd NCAA). LAST TIME OUT: CAL STARTS PAC-12 WITH DRAMATIC WIN IN OREGON

Kennedy Mason took a pass in front of the net from Josie Lillquist and knocked the ball home with six seconds left to lift Cal to a dramatic 8-7 comeback victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Eugene last Saturday.

Cal trailed 7-5 before scoring three times in the final four minutes and 19 seconds. Mason also scored on a free position goal with 2:28 to play to tie the game with Lillquist assisting Alyssa Studderts goal with 4:19 remaining that started the comeback.

Cal has made a change to its starting lineup for the first time this season Sydney Southworth make her first start. OTHER REMARKS Cal dominated draw control this season with a 125-77 lead and won in eight of nine games. Kennedy Goss (47), Courtney Wong (30), Kalena Johnson (27) and Annette Ciupek (16) are all in double digits. Goss is Cal's all-time leader with 248 and the single-season record holder with 83 in 2023. She ranks fourth in the Pac-12 and is tied for 37th nationally this season.

Cal has played 27 of the 33 players on the roster, including nine who were making their Cal debuts.

Cal will play its sixth and final season in the Pac-12 before officially joining the ACC on August 2.

