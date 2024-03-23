Pace revolution in women's cricket





You can prepare for the storm by locking the windows and sandbagging the doors, but when the rain comes, it's still a surprise. And at his pace it can be deadly, the South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis said a few years ago about the Australian fast Mitchell Johnson, one of the most feared pacers. Given its physical demand and technical complexity, fast bowling – for both men and women – is the most challenging course in cricket. That is perhaps why news of a delivery breaking the 80mph barrier for the first time in women's cricket a few days ago made headlines. Former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, playing for Mumbai Indians in the Womens Premier League (WPL), set a new record of 132.1 kmph in Delhi during a league match against Delhi Capitals. The 35-year-old also topped the list of most dot balls in the second season of WPL with a whopping 97 in the 28 overs (168 balls) she bowled in seven matches. I think this (pace bowling) is the biggest area of ​​development in women's cricket. We have recently seen pacers bowling faster than those in the past. So the game is evolving, Jon Lewis, head coach of both the England women's national team and the UP Warriorz franchise in WPL, tells DHoS. Shabnim (matches: 241, wickets: 317; in various formats) along with the now retired Jhulan Goswami of India (M: 284, W: 355) have been the standard-bearers of fast bowling in the women's game for over 15 years. Both cricketers have had unusually long careers, which remained largely a solitary journey until a new crop of youngsters arrived more regularly in recent years as the sport turned professional at that stage. And India is on the cusp of a women's bowling revolution. The question was always: Who after Jhulan?,” says Mamatha Maben, former India captain and a medium-pace all-rounder. Shikha Pandey did well and persevered. But now there are some good ones. Titas Sadhu (19 years old), if properly guided, could be the next big step. Jhulan is too big a shoe to fill. I haven't seen that caliber and quality from anyone yet, but Titas is promising. But we must also remember that Jhulan is a once-in-a-lifetime bowler and the kind of fight she had made her exceptional, says the Karnataka cricketer, whose 6/10 in 6.2 overs against Sri Lanka in 2004 is still ongoing. the best bowling figures of an Indian in women's ODIs. In the recently concluded WPL, there were more than a dozen Indian pacers across five teams. From Renuka Singh Thakur and Meghna Singh to Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy, fast bowlers impressed despite the squads relying heavily on spinners. The only standout talent was 16-year-old Shabnam Shakil, who became the newest addition to the pace club. The young medium pacer's three-wicket haul for Gujarat Giants against UP Warriorz put her in the spotlight and drew praise from coach Michael Klinger. She (Shabnam) is a little different. She swings the ball in, not all fast bowlers do that. She will develop a slower ball in the coming year, which will make her even stronger. She can also bowl cross seam. Her maturity is beyond her years and she has the work ethic, so she will only get stronger and fitter over time, Klinger said. The Visakhapatnam teenager stands at 511 and has the added advantage of height. Not all good fast bowlers are tall. Shabnim (Ismail) is 54, but so physically fit and strong that it helps her generate power and speed. However, the advantage of height has its own benefits that make a difference in mastering the art, according to Lewis, a former England fast bowler. . I would say that an obsession with pace in the women's game can be unhealthy. Accuracy, movement and especially bounce due to taller girls being harder to play will likely be what we see more and more of in the future. So I think historically most fast bowlers have been quite short. There are some outliers, such as Goswami (511). But now we're starting to see more tall girls, especially in England. Lauren Bell is 62, Mahika Gaur 62 (18 years old) and she is still growing. Lauren Filer is 511. There are many tall girls from other traditional sports such as korfball or basketball. I would see cricket starting to bring in good athletes from other sports. But I would say that within the next three to four years you will regularly see women bowling at 70 miles per hour and more. You may see bowlers getting closer to 80 miles per hour. And maybe in 10 to 15 years, bowling at 80 miles per hour or more will become the norm, Lewis notes. With women's cricket enjoying patronage like never before, there is a need to improve both the quantity and quality of players along with formulating methods to support it all. It will come as no surprise that Australia is leading the way in this regard. They have appointed female physiotherapists to specifically understand and respond to fast bowlers in domestic women's competitions, while research is being conducted into female physiology to find ways to increase speed and reduce the risk of injury. Project130 – five-year partnership between Cricket New South Wales and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), established in 2022, aims to help female pacers regularly break the 130 km/h mark. While the services of world-class physios and trainers have encouraged more female cricketers to take up bowling, Mamatha believes more needs to be done to achieve continued growth and consistency. Just as the men's fast bowlers are groomed with a separate coach to look after them, the women should follow suit. There is quality, but more expertise and constant monitoring of improvements or guidance is needed to help pacers stay injury free for longevity. Specialized fast bowling camps where young girls learn the nuances of fast bowling will help in the long run. We see good talent every now and then, but after 2-3 years it disappears. That must be avoided. After more than 50 years of women's cricket, it is finally getting attention and recognition. It makes me happy. Now it's time to keep growing, Mamatha notes. The resource pace of the Indian men's cricket teams continues to improve every year. With more focus, the ripple effect seems to be just a matter of time in women's cricket. (Published March 23, 2024, 6:06 PM IS)

