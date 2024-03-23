Sports
The Thunderbird tennis teams are ready for the postseason chase – Mesa Legend
The Mesa Community College men's and women's tennis teams have begun conference play, with both teams defeating Glendale Community College on Tuesday, March 19.
Both teams are coached by Feroz Rast, who in his fifth year is looking to help the men's team win their 10th straight regional championship and help the women's team win their first under his coaching.
Rast took over coaching duties at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened 2020 season.
Women's team fueled by new players and good communication
The women's team has been able to rely on a strong freshman class, with five of their eight players being freshmen, and have led the Thunderbirds to a 3-0 conference start.
Our preseason expectations were to win the conference as we had a very strong signing class coming in. Then hopefully top ten, top twelve [the] national level, Rast said.
The Thunderbirds are currently ranked 24th in the country, although the rankings have not been updated since their last episode on March 7.
According to Rast, the team excels in doubles thanks to their movement, communication and versatility.
Our first serve percentage on the women's side is great. They all know how to place their serves well and how to run well, Rast said.
According to Rast, a weaker aspect of the team would be a lack of aggressiveness in the playing style.
Rast noted how a faster pace could help the team force opponents to play at the Thunderbirds' speed, rather than the other way around.
Mikaela Correa, who attended Hamilton High School in Chandler, bolstered the Thunderbirds starting group as she and fellow freshman Jackelin Almada Lopez played an integral role in the team's 9-0 victory in the GCC.
Rast also credits a strong back line made up of the team's sophomores for developing the younger players on the roster, allowing the freshmen to gain crucial experience as they adjust to the speed of the game at the college level.
So [were] Very strong at the top, good leadership at the back, and great team chemistry is what changed it for us on the girls side, Rast said.
Men have high expectations as the young team battles for the title
The men's team entered the season expecting to win this year's conference and secure a 10th straight title for the Thunderbirds.
The men's team lost a conference game for the first time since 2013, aside from the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after falling to Paradise Valley Community College on Thursday, Feb. 22.
The Thunderbirds saw sophomore Fritchard Mulenga declared ineligible to play before the season. Additionally, sophomore Asad Okoye dropped out of the match against PVCC due to an injury.
We have graduated a very strong group, so it is a very young group on the men's side working to find that level that we need to be able to compete with the top players. It was a tough loss for us, but one we will learn from, said Rast.
Both the team's greatest strength and greatest weakness can be traced back to the team's youth, as six of the seven players on the roster are new to collegiate tennis, according to Rast.
“Our greatest strength is our energy [the] court. Our ability to be coachable, to listen. Our biggest need right now is just to get that college experience, that strength that's there to make sure we can get through those last tough spots, Rast said.
Both teams' next match will be on Tuesday, March 26 against conference opponent Paradise Valley Community College, a chance for the men's team to avenge the loss earlier this season.
